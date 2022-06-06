Struggling chip shops to ask Norway for more fish to keep prices under control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Struggling chip shops to ask Norway for more fish to keep prices under control

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 6:04 am
British chip shops will turn to Europe for help to keep prices ‘as under control as possible’ amid surging costs (Danny Lawson/PA)
British chip shops will turn to Europe for help to keep prices ‘as under control as possible’ amid surging costs (Danny Lawson/PA)

British chip shops will turn to Scandinavia for help to keep prices “as under control as possible” amid surging costs.

Chippies are battling rising energy bills along with increased costs of cooking oil, potatoes and fish due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, will ask for help on behalf of his industry at the Frozen At Sea gathering in Alesund, Norway, on Wednesday.

“Most vessel owners in Norway produce headed and gutted fish that is then sent to be processed elsewhere,” Mr Crook said ahead of the summit organised by the Norwegian Seafood Council.

“I am hoping that I can get them to switch some vessels to produce fillets for my industry, as we need as many as we can get to help keep the price as under control as possible.”

He added: “We are expecting a tariff on Russian white fish of 35%, which will force the price of all fish upwards. We cannot be so reliant on supplies from one specific region.”

The Daily Mirror reported the cost per kilo of Icelandic cod has jumped from £7.80 in October to £16, while potato costs have risen by 30%.

Mr Crook, who runs the Skippers of Euxton restaurant in Churley, Lancashire, also wants the Treasury to cut VAT levels to help his industry.

“Not every business can be saved but action is needed now to ensure we get through this in the best shape possible.

“A third of our fish and chip shops could shut,” he added, repeating a prediction he made at the start of March to the PA news agency.

“White fish comes from Russia, because they are a very big fishing nation in the Barents Sea,” he said at the time.

“So if we lose that, the price of fish will go significantly higher and this is on top of the current record prices we are seeing. If that happens, we are in real dire straits.”

The issue was raised in the Commons on March 3 by Conservative MP Andrew Brigden.

Leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer after the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London
Mark Spencer has previously thrown his support behind the embattled industry (Aaron Chown/PA)

The MP for North West Leicestershire said the owner of an “award-winning” fish and chip shop in his constituency told him “the business outlook has never been more volatile, with record price rises for fish, batter, fat, wrapping paper and of course, energy”.

“Many fish and chip shops are worried about whether they are actually going to survive, so, could we have a statement from the Government about what action the Government is going to take to ensure they protect the future of our fish and chip shops, a great part of British life?”

Commons Leader Mark Spencer jokingly told MPs “I declare an interest in fish and chips”, before adding: “Takeaways are a huge part of the night-time economy. Those businesses are actually a service they provide to our community and they should be supported.

“I wish not only his fish and chip shop well, but all fish and chip shops all around the country.”

Sanctions imposed on Russia at the end of March meant price rises across the global seafood industry.

Russia is one of the largest producers of seafood in the world, and was the fifth-largest producer of wild-caught fish, according to a 2020 report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal