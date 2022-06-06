Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: Nearly level with Brown and still behind May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: Nearly level with Brown and still behind May

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 11:44 am
Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson pictured together in May 2009 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson pictured together in May 2009 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson faces a vote of confidence in his leadership just one day before he equals the number of days spent as prime minister by his Labour predecessor Gordon Brown.

Mr Johnson is currently on the 1,048th day of his premiership, just behind the 1,049 days clocked up by Mr Brown between June 2007 and May 2010.

He has already overtaken four prime ministers with the shortest time in office since 1900: Andrew Bonar Law (211 days in 1922-23), Alec Douglas-Home (364 days in 1963-64), Anthony Eden (644 days in 1955-57) and Henry Campbell-Bannerman (852 days in 1905-08).

Prime ministers with shortest time in office since 1900
(PA Graphics)

Once he has passed Mr Brown, the next prime minister on the list is Neville Chamberlain, who was in office for 1,078 days from 1937 to 1940.

Mr Johnson would overtake Mr Chamberlain in just over a month, on July 7.

His immediate predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May, clocked up 1,106 days in the job between 2016 and 2019.

To overtake her, Mr Johnson needs to remain as PM until August 4 this year.

