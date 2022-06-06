Anti-corruption tsar quits and urges PM to resign over Ministerial Code ‘breach’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Anti-corruption tsar quits and urges PM to resign over Ministerial Code ‘breach’

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: June 6, 2022, 12:24 pm
John Penrose, the Prime Minister’s anti-corruption tsar who resigned, claiming it is ‘pretty clear’ that Boris Johnson broke the Ministerial Code (Beresford Hodge/PA)
John Penrose, the Prime Minister’s anti-corruption tsar who resigned, claiming it is ‘pretty clear’ that Boris Johnson broke the Ministerial Code (Beresford Hodge/PA)

The Government’s anti-corruption tsar has resigned from his post and called on the Prime Minister to do the same, accusing him of breaking the Ministerial Code.

John Penrose, Conservative MP for Weston-super-Mare, said Boris Johnson had failed to address the Sue Gray report’s “very serious criticisms” of the leadership at 10 Downing Street.

He cited the Prime Minister’s letter to independent standards adviser Lord Geidt, published on May 31 addressing both the annual report on the Ministerial Code and Ms Gray’s report on partygate.

Noting that leadership was one of the “Nolan Principles” that are supposed to govern conduct in public life, Mr Penrose wrote: “The only fair conclusion to draw from the Sue Gray Report is that you have breached a fundamental principle of the Ministerial Code – a clear resigning matter.

“But your letter to your independent adviser on the Ministerial Code ignores this absolutely central, non-negotiable issue completely. And, if it had addressed it, it is hard to see how it could have reached any other conclusion than that you had broken the code.”

Sharing his letter of resignation on social media, Mr Penrose added that it was “pretty clear” the Prime Minister had broken the code.

Mr Penrose, who has served as the Government’s anti-corruption champion since December 2017, said he was not unhappy with the action the Government was taking to fight corruption and was “grateful” to the Prime Minister for “getting Brexit done”, winning the 2019 election and “getting the country out of Covid lockdown”.

But he added that these factors could not “excuse or justify a fundamental breach of the Ministerial Code”.

He said: “As a result, I’m afraid it wouldn’t be honourable or right for me to remain as your anti-corruption champion after reaching this conclusion, nor for you to remain as Prime Minister either.

“I hope you will now stand aside so we can look to the future and choose your successor.”

Mr Penrose’s letter came after 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady announced that a confidence vote in the Prime Minister would be held on Monday evening.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister did not accept Mr Penrose’s claim that he had breached the Ministerial Code.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister addressed this last week. He set out his rationale on the code. Part of that involved correcting the parliamentary record at the earliest possible opportunity.

“The PM has set out his view in relation to the code and the fixed penalty notice that he received, both in terms of is overall response to Sue Gray but also addressing some of the points that were raised by Lord Geidt (the Prime Minister’s adviser on the code), last week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal