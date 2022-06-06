Johnson does not greet Estonian counterpart outside Number 10 to avoid media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson does not greet Estonian counterpart outside Number 10 to avoid media

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 6:32 pm
Prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas arrives in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas arrives in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister did not greet his Estonian counterpart outside the door of Number 10, seemingly to avoid journalists ahead of the confidence motion on Monday night.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas was visiting Downing Street to speak to Boris Johnson about strengthening the Nato alliance against Russian aggression, and she did not receive a handshake outside in a marked break from protocol.

Ms Kallas instead waved to cameras on her entrance and spoke briefly with the press after their meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes and was mostly in private.

Kaja Kallas visit to UK
The two leaders met at Downing Street on Monday afternoon (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

The Estonian leader tentatively told the media that Mr Johnson was in “good” spirits.

When asked by the PA news agency how Mr Johnson appeared to be feeling, Ms Kallas paused for a moment before saying: “The mood was good.”

While inside, Ms Kallas thanked Mr Johnson for his “great leadership” on the world stage against Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

She said: “We have been great allies in Nato and we are very grateful for the British troops in Estonia, and also that you have doubled them while the war took place.

Kaja Kallas visit to UK
Boris Johnson speaking with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas inside Number 10 after avoiding greeting her at the door (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

“I also thank you for the great leadership in fighting with Ukraine and giving them all the help they need.

“I think the UK has been a very leading voice on the world stage so that the moral compass would be correct in this regard, so thank you for that.”

Mr Johnson said it was a “great pleasure” to welcome Ms Kallas and praised her on the “outstanding job” she is doing standing up to Mr Putin.

He added: “We’re very proud of the friendship that we have with you in Estonia and we’ve got a lot to talk about, a lot more to do.”

The leaders previously met at a Nato military base in Tapa, Estonia, on March 1, and Monday marked their fourth meeting of the year.

Number 10 said the UK has sent an “additional battlegroup” to Estonia, which shares a 182-mile border with Russia, to ensure its security and stability.

A spokeswoman for Downing Street added: “Discussing the importance of the Nato leaders’ summit later this month, both leaders denounced Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the Russian president was the author of his own embarrassment.

“The prime ministers said there could be no backsliding in Allies’ support for Ukraine.

“They were also clear that Nato needed to agree a strengthened position in the face of continued Russian aggression.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact in the coming weeks.”

During her visit to London, Ms Kallas was also presented with the Grotius Prize, named after a philosopher regarded as having founded some core principles of international law, by Policy Exchange, a Conservative think tank.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal