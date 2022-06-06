New winter benefit to help low income households in Scotland with rising costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Low income households in Scotland are to receive a winter heating benefit of £50 in February, it has been announced.

Around 400,000 Scots are expected to benefit from the fund, which is being rolled out for the first time.

The Low Income Winter Heating Assistance from the Scottish Government will replace the UK Government’s Cold Weather Payments benefit.

Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said the UK’s benefit is “unreliable” as it only triggers a £25 payment for low income households when a ‘cold spell’ requirement is met and temperatures fall below zero degrees Celsius for seven days in a row.

Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said the payment will be made regardless of the weather (Lesley Martin/PA)

He said: “Our new Low Income Winter Heating Assistance benefit will provide a reliable payment every winter to around 400,000 eligible households, including pensioners and disabled people.

“This extra financial support from the Scottish Government will help at this time of rising energy bills and other cost-of-living pressures.

“Unlike the current Cold Weather Payments, Low Income Winter Heating Assistance will provide support to people irrespective of weather conditions or temperature levels where they live.

“It will be our 13th devolved benefit and will only be available in Scotland. It will also be an automatic payment to all those who are eligible, so there is no need to apply.

“Our £20 million annual investment will be a significant increase in support to around 400,000 households – compared with only £325,000 and 11,000 payments made by the UK Government in Cold Weather Payments in Scotland in winter 21-22.

“Making payments in February for the first year of Low Income Winter Heating Assistance will ensure a smooth transition from the UK scheme. We will explore the feasibility of bringing forward the payment date to earlier in winter in future years.

“This winter we will also be extending and increasing our Scottish Child Payment in November, as well as making Child Winter Heating Assistance payments for the third time. Both of these benefits are not available elsewhere in the UK.”

Individuals in receipt of any pension credit, income support, income-based Jobseekers Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Universal Credit and Support for Mortgage Interest, will be eligible for the benefit.