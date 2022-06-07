A&E waiting times improve slightly in April from record low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A&E waiting times improve slightly in April from record low

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 10:14 am
The figures were released on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Waiting times at Scotland’s A&E departments have improved slightly from a record low, but continued to fall well short of a government target.

In April, 72.1% of the 122,640 attendees were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours, according to Public Health Scotland, up from a record low of 71.6% in March.

However, the figure remains lower than the 95% target set for the Scottish Government.

Meanwhile, similar figures from the week up to May 29 showed just 69.6% of the 26,953 attendees were seen within the target time, down from 70.2%.

During that week, 818 people waited longer than 12 hours.

Some 2,315 people waited longer than eight hours to be seen and subsequently admitted or discharged, while 8,201 were waiting for more than eight hours.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said Scotland “continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK”, adding: “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on hospitals and services, despite this more than two-thirds of patients are being seen in our A&E departments within the four-hour target.”

The spokesman continued: “We want people to get the right care in the right setting, and for many A&E will not be the most suitable place for their healthcare need.

“People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E. Local GPs can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, as well as local pharmacies.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The crisis in Scotland’s A&E wards is not just failing to ease, it’s actually still getting worse – and that’s with high summer approaching and Covid infections reducing.

“What a damning indictment of Humza Yousaf’s impotent leadership – and his flimsy Covid Recovery Plan.

“It’s completely unacceptable that more than 30% of patients are having to wait four hours or more to be seen – including more than 800 waiting at least half a day – because we know excess delays lead to avoidable deaths.

“The Health Secretary has been found wanting during month after month of dire emergency stats – and last week’s bid to reduce waiting times by asking patients to book scheduled urgent appointments smacked of desperation.”

