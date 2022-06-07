Scottish Government backs plans for new Food Commission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government backs plans for new Food Commission

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 1:18 pm
Scottish ministers are backing plans for a new statutory Food Commission as part of a drive towards becoming a 'good food nation'. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Scottish ministers are backing plans for a new statutory Food Commission as part of a drive towards becoming a ‘good food nation’. (Nick Ansell/PA)

The Scottish Government is supporting plans to establish a statutory Food Commission as part of efforts to become a “good food nation”.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced that ministers will back proposals put forward by the Scottish Greens.

Green MSP Ariane Burgess put forward the plans in an amendment to the Good Food Nation Bill which is going through Holyrood, and the Government support should ensure it passes into legislation.

Ariane Burgess
Ariane Burgess (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Gougeon said that having a statutory Food Commission would “strengthen the Good Food Nation Bill and provide further impetus on Scotland’s journey to being a good food nation”.

It comes after the power-sharing agreement which brought the Scottish Greens into government for the first time included a commitment to consider the need for a Food Commission.

It could scrutinise and make recommendations on the good food nation plans, conducting research and providing advice to Scottish ministers and other relevant authorities.

Ms Burgess said she was “delighted” the Government was backing the new body.

She added that the commission would help fulfil the two parties’ “shared commitment to a strong Good Food Nation Bill that lays the groundwork for the move towards a sustainable food system across Scotland”.

Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Burgess said: “The new commission will play a key role, working with national and local government, farmers, crofters, the wider food industry and other stakeholders to build a good food nation across Scotland, encouraging good health, promoting local and environmentally friendly food, improving animal welfare, and supporting the transition of Scotland’s food system to net zero.”

The Rural Affairs Secretary thanked Ms Burgess for “working with us to deliver our shared commitment”.

Ms Gougeon added: “I am also grateful to the views received as part of this process, from various quarters, including members of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee, parliamentary colleagues across the chamber and those of partner organisations like the Scottish Food Coalition.

“I am also looking forward to working closely with other established organisations and bodies in the food and drink landscape to achieve our shared goal of becoming a good food nation.”

