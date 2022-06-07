Kate Forbes: Healthcare workforce will not have to return to pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Forbes: Healthcare workforce will not have to return to pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 2:32 pm
The NHS will likely not have to reset their workforce numbers, Kate Forbes said. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reducing Scotland’s public sector workforce to “pre-pandemic levels” is unlikely to prompt job cuts in healthcare, the Finance Secretary has said.

Kate Forbes told the Scottish Parliament’s finance committee that the sector was likely to need greater staff numbers, but other public services may be reduced further to reach an overall “pre-Covid” workforce level.

Scotland’s public sector staff numbers have grown from around 410,000 to 440,000 in the last five years, and estimates suggest 30,000 jobs may need to be cut by 2026/27 to reduce the pay bill of more than £21 billion.

In her spending review last week, Ms Forbes outlined plans to reduce the overall public sector workforce, with the aim of keeping the total pay bill at 2022/23 levels.

At the finance committee on Tuesday she told MSPs that healthcare – which makes up half of the public sector growth – was not likely to be affected.

However she said she “has not put a figure” on how many jobs need to be cut from the public sector.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden told her that public sector workers deserved to know where “the axe will fall” in terms of job reductions.

She replied: “What I’ve been at pains not to do is set an arbitrary target on figures. And second to dictate to specific public bodies what they need to do.

“We will engage with them, and most importantly with trade unions, over the next few months in advance of this upcoming budget in terms of where the workforce needs to be reset.

“It is based on a freezing of pay bill that doesn’t equate to a freezing of pay level. That’s what’s driving the need to reform.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour finance spokesman Daniel Johnson told Ms Forbes the other public sectors will be forced to choose whether to cut pay or staff numbers.

He said that alongside an estimated 15,000 increase in healthcare staff, there have been 4,000 new civil servants, 7,000 added to local government and 5,000 to public corporations that may take the brunt of the cuts.

Ms Forbes agreed that some sectors that no longer require the additional staff will have to reassess their workforce numbers.

She said: “It’s about effective management across the board, rather than setting arbitrary targets over a very short period of time.”

Earlier in the meeting, Ms Forbes said “there was no black hole” in public finances after outlining her spending review to MSPs.

In response to Liz Smith, Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman, Ms Forbes said it was “factually inaccurate” to suggest there was a £3.5 billion deficit in public finances as the spending review requires the Finance Minister to balance the projected funds.

