Talks between union and ScotRail to continue on Thursday

Talks aimed at ending a pay dispute between Scotland’s rail provider and train drivers will resume on Thursday, the union has said.

Aslef members have refused to work on rest days as a result of the dispute, forcing ScotRail to implement a temporary timetable cancelling more than 700 services.

The union previously agreed an offer from ScotRail, but it was later rejected by the executive committee.

The temporary timetable resulted in the cancellation of 700 services (Jane Barlow/PA)

Talks resumed on Monday, before being adjourned within a matter of hours, but ScotRail deemed the discussions to be “constructive”.

According to the union, further negotiations will take place in Glasgow on Thursday.

Meanwhile, transport minister Jenny Gilruth has said she cannot divulge the value of four contracts with ScotRail’s former operator that have continued since the service was nationalised.

Abellio were stripped of the contract on April 1, with the Scottish Government stepping in as ScotRail’s new owners.

But services are still delivered by the Dutch firm, which lost the franchise because of poor performance.

Through a freedom of information request, the TSSA trade union discovered that the running of a customer helpline, parts of the payroll department, rail replacement buses and taxis and the management of tenancies of stations are still being run by Abellio.

Under questioning from Labour MSP Katy Clark, Ms Gilruth said she could not divulge the total value of the contract.

“I’m afraid I cannot disclose the financials involved in these contracts because they are commercially sensitive,” she said.

“It was prudent to carry over a limited number of contracts, whether delivered by Abellio or other suppliers to maintain ScotRail services from day one of public ownership and to give that continuity of service for passengers and for staff alike.”

She added: “There are only four Abellio contracts from the almost 200 suppliers that remain in place, and three of those have a one year break clause point which will allow for competitive alternatives to be looked at.

“So the approach taken has been a pragmatic one, but this is particularly pertinent when you consider the fourth contract, crucially which secures, of course, jobs at the ScotRail services centre in Glasgow.”

Ms Gilruth went on to say she had instructed her officials to ensure the contracts are offering value for money.