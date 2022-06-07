Johnson pays tribute to Falklands War veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson pays tribute to Falklands War veterans

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 8:27 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 10:06 pm
The Princess Royal and Boris Johnson attend a reception for Falklands veterans at the Palace of Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Princess Royal and Boris Johnson attend a reception for Falklands veterans at the Palace of Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to British forces who liberated the Falkland Islands from the Argentinian invaders, saying they had achieved what “many thought was impossible”.

Speaking at a Westminster reception for veterans to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict , the Prime Minister said they had been defending the “sovereign right” of the islanders to determine their own destiny.

“Our armed forces achieved what many thought was impossible and liberated the people of the Falkland Islands from occupation by a military junta,” he said.

“We were fighting for the essential principle that the Falkland Islanders, like people everywhere, have a sovereign right to decide their own destiny and choose their own loyalty.

“As we look at the world today, we can see all too obviously how that principle is still in peril and still needs defending.

“There is always some dictator testing whether this country and our friends are really willing to stand up for that principle, which is the essential basis of a peaceful world.

“Forty years ago in the Falklands, our armed forces showed that we would stand up for what was right.”

Earlier, to mark the occasion, the Royal Marines performed the Beating Retreat ceremony in Speaker’s Court in the Palace of Westminster watched by the Princess Royal and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Princess Royal and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle watch the Beating Retreat ceremony by the band of the Royal Marines
The Princess Royal and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle watch the Beating Retreat ceremony by the band of the Royal Marines (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister suggested that after the drama of the past days, with a bruising confidence vote by Tory MPs, he might finally find the time to make his first visit to the islands.

“Now things are a bit quieter in Westminster, perhaps I may be able to go before too long. Things seem relatively peaceful,” he said.

Anne said that from her experience, a visit to the islands was always “well worth the effort”.

“That constant feeling of gratitude from the islanders and understanding of what was achieved is still very much felt. It’s always a pleasure to go there,” she said.

She also paid tribute to the veterans of the conflict, saying: “Your courage and skill in battle was thoroughly tested and found to be exemplary. And this nation owes you all a huge debt of gratitude.”

