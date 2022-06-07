Social housing landlords who fail tenants face unlimited fines under new bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Social housing landlords who fail tenants face unlimited fines under new bill

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 12:05 am
A view of houses (Yui Mok/PA)
A view of houses (Yui Mok/PA)

Social housing landlords who are failing tenants will face unlimited fines, according to Government proposals aimed at tackling damp, cold and unsafe homes.

The social housing regulator will get greater powers and there will be a “major reset” of the relationship between landlords and tenants, under a bill being introduced to parliament on Wednesday.

The Social Housing Regulation Bill will enable the regulator to inspect properties at 48 hours’ notice, issue unlimited fines and make emergency repairs where there is a serious risk to tenants.

Under the proposals, which include new satisfaction measures, residents would be able to demand information and rate their landlord, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

And a 250-person residents panel will convene three times a year to share their experiences with ministers and inform policy.

The Government said the bill is the “latest step in addressing the systemic issues” identified following the Grenfell Tower fire.

The fifth anniversary of the tower block blaze, on June 14 2017, falls next week.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “In 2022 it is disgraceful that anyone should live in damp, cold and unsafe homes, waiting months for repairs and being routinely ignored by their landlord.

“These new laws will end this injustice and ensure the regulator has strong new powers to take on rogue social landlords.

“We are driving up the standards of social housing and giving residents a voice to make sure they get the homes they deserve. That is levelling up in action.”

Under the bill, landlords will need to have a named person who will be responsible for health and safety requirements.

The biggest social housing providers will face regular inspections, with Mr Gove committed to ‘naming and shaming’ those who fall short.

It comes a few weeks after Mr Gove expressed his disappointment with Britain’s biggest social landlord Clarion, after the Housing Ombudsman found severe cases of maladministration.

Polly Neate, chief executive, Shelter said: “Social housing tenants have put up with too much for too long – too many have been ignored and stigmatised because of where they live.

“Five long years after Grenfell, this Bill will tip the scales of power closer in the direction of fairness and accountability.

“As the Bill moves through Parliament it’s crucial that it’s robust enough to truly hold landlords to account.

“That means regular inspections and increased professionalisation of the industry – just as we would expect a teacher or a nurse to have relevant qualifications, we should expect this of our social landlords.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Government data shows that on average social homes are better quality than other rented homes, however we have seen instances where social housing tenants have had to live in substandard properties and this is not acceptable.

“We welcome the aims of this bill to give tenant’s greater powers and improve access to swift and fair redress.

“Over 200 housing associations have already taken steps to strengthen relationships between residents and landlords by signing up to Together with Tenants, a sector-led initiative which sets new standards for tenant and landlord relationships.”

