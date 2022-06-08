Government lost £98m amid failings with electronic tagging project – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government lost £98m amid failings with electronic tagging project – report

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 7:18 am
Whitehall’s spending watchdog has warned that the Government does not know if electronically tagging criminals is helping to cut reoffending because of failings with the system (PA)
Whitehall’s spending watchdog has warned that the Government does not know if electronically tagging criminals is helping to cut reoffending because of failings with the system (PA)

The Government does not know if electronically tagging criminals is helping to cut reoffending because of failings with the system, Whitehall’s spending watchdog has warned.

The failure to carry out a “fundamental transformation” of the scheme has also cost the taxpayer millions of pounds, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

It said the Ministry of Justice’s (MoJ) Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has not managed to improve the system as intended and “has lost £98 million trying to do so”.

In 2011, the department set out to overhaul the tagging system in a bid to make it operate better and make it more efficient, but this has been “unsuccessful because HMPPS has failed to deliver a new case management system”, according to a report.

It said: “HMPPS has had to rely on old and outdated technology and fundamental inefficiencies in tagging services remain unresolved. The current system requires staff to re-enter information manually, which is slower and more prone to error.”

The new case management system – called Gemini – was “intended to improve data, streamline processes and save money” but the decision was taken in August 2021 to terminate the contract with Capita, the company tasked with developing it.

Without Gemini, information on journeys taken by offenders is “limited” and “the poor quality data means that HMPPS still does not have evidence as to whether electronic monitoring is effective in reducing reoffending or in diverting offenders from prison.”

“Unresolved issues” with Gemini meant cancelling the contract was “the best decision to take at the time”, but scrapping the project cost taxpayers £98 million, the report said. Some £153 million was spent on the programme between 2011/12 and 2021/22.

According to the findings, both HMPPS and Capita “contributed to severe delays” for the transformation programme.

“By the time the contract for Gemini was terminated, the programme was already 18 months late against its original, over-optimistic timetable,” the report said.

“An external review of the programme found that HMPPS did not intervene early enough to resolve issues across the suppliers involved in the programme, and there was a breakdown in trust and collaboration which led to three formal disputes between HMPPS and Capita, most recently due to delays.”

Since the transformation project for electronic monitoring came to an end this March, the MoJ has widened its use of tagging to more criminals and “achieved positive outcomes in its alcohol monitoring service, reporting offenders’ high sobriety rates while on tag”.

But plans for HMPPS and the Home Office to monitor foreign criminals using smart watches, which capture biometric data, have been delayed because the operating system “did not meet Government cyber-security standards”, the report added.

Head of the NAO Gareth Davies said: “HMPPS has extended tagging to new groups of offenders, but it has not achieved the fundamental transformation of tagging services it intended.

“Significant work remains to strengthen the evidence base and understand the impact of electronic monitoring on reoffending.

“HMPPS must learn lessons so it can deliver a reliable, responsive and cost-effective service that protects the public.”

Shadow justice minister Ellie Reeves described the findings as “yet more evidence … this soft-on-crime Conservative Government is letting criminals off and letting victims down through its incompetence”, adding: “Labour would put an end to the Tories’ waste of public finances and get a grip on our justice system to stop it lurching from one crisis to another.”

An MoJ spokeswoman said: “Innovative GPS and sobriety tags are helping us to crack down on crime, from alcohol-fuelled violence to burglary.

“The decision to stop work on this back-office system means we can invest savings into doubling the number of offenders tagged by 2025.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal