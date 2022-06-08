UK growth downgraded by OECD with stagnation expected next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK growth downgraded by OECD with stagnation expected next year

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 10:43 am
Inflation is set to peak at 10% this year, the OECD said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The UK’s economic growth is expected to be slower than first thought this year and will stagnate in 2023, experts at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have warned.

The international organisation projects that UK GDP will grow by 3.64% this year. In December it had forecast 4.75% growth.

Inflation will peak at over 10% this year and decline to 4.7% by the end of next year.

It comes alongside a global slowdown which is due in large part to the war in Ukraine.

Global growth was been downgraded from 4.46% to 3.02%, the OECD said.

Only Argentina and Australia saw their growth projections upgraded by the OECD.

“This growth slowdown is a price of war which will be paid through lower incomes and fewer job opportunities,” it said.

