Second delivery plan for travel strategy published

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 11:14 am
The delivery plan sets out action for the next two years (PA)
Transport Scotland has set out an action plan for the next two years to provide attractive, affordable, accessible and sustainable travel options.

The national transport agency published its second delivery plan for Scotland’s National Transport Strategy on Wednesday, outlining steps to be taken in 2022 and 2023 to ensure the Scottish Government’s strategy is achieved.

Four priorities have been outlined in the strategy for Scotland’s transport system – reducing inequalities, taking climate action, helping to deliver inclusive economic growth, and improving health and wellbeing.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the new delivery plan will “guide our decision making and investment priorities”.

Around 70 actions are outlined in the delivery plan to address the four priorities.

These include the completion of Transport Scotland’s Strategic Transport Projects Review 2, publication of the Islands Connectivity Plan for consultation, the introduction of the Community Bus Fund, and public consultation on the Cycling Framework and Delivery Plan for Active Travel.

Plans to engage on the location of an active freeway network and assess medium and long-term solutions to risks of landslips at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful also feature in the delivery plan, with a preferred route option for the latter expected to be announced next year.

Ms Gilruth said: “Two years since the publication of our National Transport Strategy and our first delivery plan, we continue to make progress in delivering our priorities.

“Our updated plan, published today, continues to guide our decision making and investment priorities.

“Across the country young people can now access free public transport via the Young Persons’ Free Bus Travel Scheme and we are supporting individuals and business in making healthier and more sustainable travel choices.

“We are tackling head-on the role of transport within the climate emergency whilst recognising the vital role transport continues to play within our day-to-day lives – ensuring we are able to access education, work, training and social activities.

“With many households and businesses facing significant increases to the cost of living, we recognise that transport expenditure poses another – often unavoidable – expense. Our aim is to ensure access to affordable, accessible and sustainable transport across the country.

“We know that the challenges ahead are significant, and that reducing private car use and transitioning to more walking, wheeling or cycling for day-to-day journeys will pose greater challenges for some.

“However, our actions aim to seize on the opportunities offered as we journey to net-zero and support the necessary changes to provide for safer, healthier and more enjoyable streets, businesses, neighbourhoods and journeys.”

