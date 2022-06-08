New chief scientist for health appointed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has announced the appointment of its new chief scientist for health.

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, a world-leading cardiovascular scientist and clinical academic, will take up the post for three years from July 1.

Prof Dame Dominiczak will play a key role in ensuring Scotland remains recognised on an international basis for its impact on health research, development and innovation.

She successfully led the establishment of the Lighthouse Laboratory in Glasgow during the coronavirus pandemic, and was made a dame for services to cardiovascular and medical science in 2016.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Professor Dame Dominiczak who brings a wealth of experience to the role of chief scientist (health).

“I look forward to working together closely in the coming months and her expertise and advice will be crucial as we continue our recovery from the pandemic.

“I would like to thank outgoing chief scientist (health) Professor David Crossman for his years of valuable public service and wish him well for the future.”

Prof Dame Dominiczak said: “I am delighted to take up the role of chief scientist (health) and to have the opportunity to work with the renowned Scottish health research, development and innovation community.

“I look forward to ensuring that health research, development and innovation takes a central role in the modernisation of the NHS in Scotland.”