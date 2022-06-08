New chief scientist for health appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New chief scientist for health appointed

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 11:32 am
Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak has been appointed the chief scientist (health) for the Scottish Government (PA)

The Scottish Government has announced the appointment of its new chief scientist for health.

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, a world-leading cardiovascular scientist and clinical academic, will take up the post for three years from July 1.

Prof Dame Dominiczak will play a key role in ensuring Scotland remains recognised on an international basis for its impact on health research, development and innovation.

She successfully led the establishment of the Lighthouse Laboratory in Glasgow during the coronavirus pandemic, and was made a dame for services to cardiovascular and medical science in 2016.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Professor Dame Dominiczak who brings a wealth of experience to the role of chief scientist (health).

“I look forward to working together closely in the coming months and her expertise and advice will be crucial as we continue our recovery from the pandemic.

“I would like to thank outgoing chief scientist (health) Professor David Crossman for his years of valuable public service and wish him well for the future.”

Prof Dame Dominiczak said: “I am delighted to take up the role of chief scientist (health) and to have the opportunity to work with the renowned Scottish health research, development and innovation community.

“I look forward to ensuring that health research, development and innovation takes a central role in the modernisation of the NHS in Scotland.”

