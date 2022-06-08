Power firm windfall tax could ‘jeopardise’ cutting bills and carbon – Energy UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Power firm windfall tax could ‘jeopardise’ cutting bills and carbon – Energy UK

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 2:47 pm
Some wind farms and solar farms would be hit by the potential new windfall tax (Danny Lawson/PA)
A windfall tax on the UK’s power generators might push up household energy bills in the long term, the industry’s trade body has warned.

Energy UK said if the Chancellor extends the tax on oil and gas companies to those who build wind turbines, he might “jeopardise” the path to cutting both bills and emissions.

“The next decade will be critical in ensuring sufficient investment to reach both our climate change and domestic energy security targets,” said Energy UK deputy director Adam Berman.

“Generation is a long-term industry, with investment horizons that span decades and a windfall tax on generators could delay and raise the cost of these investments – at the very time that we need to increase spending to meet the Government’s own aims.

“We need to make investment in cheap, clean, domestic generation easier – not harder – and with electricity demand set to double by 2035, a windfall tax would jeopardise our pathway to energy security, net zero, and reliable low-cost electricity.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak put a 25% windfall tax on the companies that extract oil and gas from the North Sea last month.

But he also said that officials are examining how to extend this tax to other companies in the energy sector.

This could include firms that built wind farms before the introduction of the so-called Contracts for Difference (CfD) subsidy scheme over half a decade ago.

Gas still accounts for a large proportion of the UK’s electricity generation, meaning that as gas prices spiked over the last year electricity has also become more expensive.

Therefore the price that customers pay for wind-generated electricity has also risen sharply, even though the costs for running a wind farm have remained largely unchanged.

This is not a problem for CfD-based wind farms. They are guaranteed a price for every megawatt hour they produce, so if the price is below that point their payments are topped up, and if it rises above that point they have to pay back the difference.

Instead it is the money made by older wind farms, and other generators in similar positions, that the Chancellor is now thinking he might target.

But critics have said this could be damaging for a sector that needs more investment than it has seen in decades to help the UK decarbonise.

If homes are to be heated and cars run on green electricity, hundreds of billions of pounds will be needed for new wind and solar farms and other technology.

Energy UK said that the industry is investing more than £100 billion this decade bringing new sources of energy online.

“Customers are facing a cost-of-living crisis that has been driven by international gas prices, so while the support package announced recently was very welcome we also need to be very careful of any actions that could inadvertently push up the cost of investing in new generation, forcing consumers to pay higher energy bills for longer,” Mr Berman said.

“Generators have already invested billions of pounds of investment and, given the right framework, are ready to deliver billions more to help the country reach its climate change targets and reduce our dependence on the volatile fossil fuel prices that are causing record energy costs for customers at present.”

