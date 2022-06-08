Euan Blair’s firm Multiverse becomes unicorn with £1.4bn valuation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan Blair’s firm Multiverse becomes unicorn with £1.4bn valuation

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 3:24 pm
The company run by Euan Blair, left, has become the UK’s first EdTech firm to achieve unicorn status (PA)
The company run by Euan Blair, left, has become the UK's first EdTech firm to achieve unicorn status (PA)

The company run by Euan Blair, the son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, has become the UK’s first EdTech firm to achieve unicorn status after being valued at 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.4 billion) in its latest fund round.

Apprenticeship business Multiverse said it has secured 220 million US dollars (£175 million) in funding, doubling its valuation in just eight months and earning it a place among Britain’s unicorns.

It is understood Mr Blair – who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to education in the recent Queen’s Birthday Honours – has a stake of between 25% and 50% of the business, now worth up to £677 million on paper.

He co-founded the group in 2016 with the aim of matching young adults and those looking to reskill with apprenticeships and the firm now works with more than 500 businesses worldwide.

It offers an alternative to university as the path to a tech career and it has helped more than 8,000 into apprenticeships globally.

The latest funding injection has come from US investment firm StepStone Group, and previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.

Multiverse aims to use the money to expand further across the US, where it launched in January last year.

Mr Blair, chief executive of Multiverse, said: “There has never been a more pressing time to create an alternative to university education that is equitable and inclusive and there is an incredible opportunity before us to change the status quo with apprenticeships.

“This funding will help us bring more people without degrees or in need of re-skilling into tech careers and ultimately create a more diverse group of future leaders.”

The group claims that 56% of the apprentices it has placed are people of colour, more than half are women and 34% come from economically under-served communities.

Two-thirds of Americans do not have a college degree, even though 65% of jobs require some college of a bachelor’s degree.

Multiverse said this disproportionately excludes black and Hispanic Americans, while it also means companies are missing out on reaching a pool of potential talent and new recruits at a time when hiring is challenging.

Jeremy Duggan, president and board member at Multiverse, said: “The Multiverse journey so far has been characterised not only by rapid growth, but also by creating a real and actionable solution to the challenges of diversity in the workplace.”

