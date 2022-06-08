E.on boss pleads with Government for more insulation and home upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
E.on boss pleads with Government for more insulation and home upgrades

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 4:01 pm
The boss of E.on said the UK needs a big energy efficiency push (Philip Toscano/PA)
The boss of E.on said the UK needs a big energy efficiency push (Philip Toscano/PA)

The boss of E.on has issued a plea to the Government to invest in making homes in the UK more energy efficient to help slash bills and carbon.

Michael Lewis said the country needs “a massive ramp-up” in insulation and other energy efficiency projects.

He told MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee: “Our plea to the Government has always been to push hard on energy efficiency, because that’s the proven way, the only silver bullet, for this crisis.

“It will reduce prices, reduce energy consumption and contribute to net-zero on a sustainable basis.

“So the next phase of tackling this has to be a massive ramp-up in measures to deal with energy efficiency.”

He conceded it might take many decades to get every home in the country – there are 19 million that need more insulation – up to scratch, but he said there are also things that can be done quickly.

The UK has the leakiest housing stock in Europe, with many old homes that were not built with insulation.

If the 19 million homes are properly insulated it will save the equivalent of six nuclear power plants worth of energy, Mr Lewis said.

He added: “We have to start now. And importantly we have to send a signal to the supply chain that it’s worth training up the people, it’s worth investing in the workforce and the skills and all that entails.

“Because one of the problems we’ve had in energy efficiency is stop-start, and that breeds a lack of confidence in the companies engaged in this kind of work and means the supply chain doesn’t gear up to deal with this massive, massive challenge ahead.”

He said the Government should as soon as possible pass legislation to extend the mandate of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which helps fuel-poor customers insulate their homes.

It is set to run out later this month unless it is renewed. He also called for the scheme to be extended to households that are not in fuel poverty.

His comments were echoed by Paul Spence, director of strategy and corporate affairs at energy giant EDF.

Mr Lewis also called for a bigger scheme that can help provide the funding up front for those who can afford to pay for their own upgrades.

Attaching this to a mortgage when someone buys a home would be one alternative, the money would be clawed back over time as homeowners save on their bills.

