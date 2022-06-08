Government reserves option to take control of British Virgin Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government reserves option to take control of British Virgin Islands

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 4:09 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the UK Government is putting in plans to protect people on the British Virgin Islands from “corruption, criminality and poor governance” by taking over from their new leaders if needed.

Speaking in a statement on Wednesday, Ms Truss said if the new Government of National Unity (GNU) under Premier Natalio Wheatley is “not delivering the reform the people of the BVI want and deserve”, she will “take action”.

Mr Wheatley became leader on May 5 after previous premier Andrew Fahie was arrested on drug-smuggling charges and a vote of no confidence in his leadership was passed.

An inquiry into corruption in the territory, led by retired judge Sir Gary Hickinbottom, found that the citizens had been “badly served” by their government and suggested the UK take direct control of the territory.

Ms Truss said the Government would monitor the progress of the islands’ new leaders with monthly reports from each of their departments.

She said: “The people of the BVI want and deserve change and have made their desire for better governance clear.

“Elected officials know this.

“We want to support the new government in making this change and allow them the opportunity to reform.”

She added: “We have a duty to protect the people of BVI from corruption, criminality and poor governance. We will stand by them.”

The UK Government has submitted an Order in Council to the Privy Council which will be laid in Parliament so a swift change of hands can be enacted.

Fahie, 51, was detained in Miami in April over an alleged conspiracy to import a controlled substance and money laundering in an operation led by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The territory’s director of ports, Oleanvine Maynard, was also arrested.

The string of islands inhabited by 35,000 people east of Puerto Rico is currently under a 2007 constitution giving it limited self-governance under a Governor who is the ultimate executive authority as the representative of the Queen.

