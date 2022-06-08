Polling firm ‘supressed election research that was too positive about Labour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polling firm ‘supressed election research that was too positive about Labour’

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 5:11 pm
Jeremy Corbyn (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Polling company YouGov suppressed research suggesting Jeremy Corbyn won a general election debate because it was “too positive about Labour”, a former manager at the firm has alleged.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, who co-founded the company, also denied he had wielded influence over the firm on Wednesday amid renewed claims of Tory pressure.

The polling experts insisted former political research manager Chris Curtis was “incorrect” to claim they dropped the poll because it favoured the then-Labour leader in 2017.

On the five-year anniversary of the ballot opening, Mr Curtis, who is now head of political polling at rival firm Opinium, offered a critique of polling in the run-up to the 2017 general election.

He said YouGov conducted “a fantastic debate poll” in the hours after a debate Mr Corbyn took part in, showing the “stark” finding that he “won by a country mile, and one in four Tory voters thought he was best”.

“But despite having written the story and designed the charts, we were banned from releasing the story because it was too positive about Labour,” Mr Curtis tweeted.

YouGov issued a statement refuting the allegation, saying the poll was dropped after colleagues decided the sample involved “over-represented Labour voters”.

“We take our responsibilities as a research organisation seriously and we could not have published a poll from a skewed sample that favoured any party,” it added.

“No serious polling organisation would have published this.”

Mr Curtis also alleged that a “general sense of panic” at YouGov in the run-up to the election – in which Conservative Theresa May lost her majority when Labour performed better than expected – “led to certain decisions” at the company.

He pointed to a book excerpt saying Mr Zahawi had phoned YouGov chief executive and fellow founder Stephan Shakespeare after a poll pointed towards a hung Parliament.

Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi (James Manning/PA)

According to All Out War by political journalist Tim Shipman, Mr Zawahi said: “They’ll be queuing up to close you down if you’re wrong on this.

“You’ve just moved the currency by one and a half percent. I’m going to spare you the agony: I’m going to call for your resignation when you’re wrong.”

Mr Zahawi, who retired from YouGov in 2010 after being elected as MP for Stratford-on-Avon, denied exerting influence on YouGov and insisted the remarks, which he did not deny, were meant in jest.

He tweeted: “This was clearly a joke between two good friends, who had previously been business partners for several years.

“Stephan continues to be one of my closest friends and at no point since leaving YouGov in 2010 have I had any influence on the company. Suggesting otherwise is untrue.”

YouGov said any suggestion it would supress a poll that was “too positive about Labour” is “plainly wrong”, pointing to it publishing research that Labour was doing significantly better than suggested by other organisations.

