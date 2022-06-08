MP complains of ‘seagulls the size of jumbo jets’ in plea to help deprived areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MP complains of ‘seagulls the size of jumbo jets’ in plea to help deprived areas

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 6:34 pm
Seagulls fly against the dawn sky at Blyth in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Seagulls fly against the dawn sky at Blyth in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An MP has complained of “seagulls the size of jumbo jets” in his constituency as he made the case for more investment to help “held-back communities”.

Labour MP Ian Lavery challenged Communities Secretary Michael Gove to visit deprived areas in his constituency of Wansbeck, in Northumberland, as he criticised the Government’s priorities for the “levelling up” agenda.

Mr Lavery was speaking as MPs debated the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill for the first time in the Commons.

The Labour MP said “levelling up” is “political rhetoric” and “people in the communities haven’t a clue what this means”.

He said: “Levelling up should be about child poverty, it should be about pensioner poverty, it should be about fuel poverty, it should be about foodbank reliance, employment opportunities, education opportunities, health outcomes.

“It should be about life expectancy.

“It shouldn’t just be about shiny new one-off projects in a town somewhere which needs a bit of a polish.”

Ashington FC welcome sign (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ashington FC welcome sign (Richard Sellers/PA)

He then asked the Secretary of State to visit his constituency to witness “the desperate need for some sort of levelling up finance”.

He listed a number of “wonderful towns” in need of investment, saying at one point: “I want him to walk through the streets of Bedlington, listen to the constituents there who have been pleading for leisure facilities for many many years but that just hasn’t happened.

“I want to take him to the Hirst area of Ashington, to see how some of these people, people wouldn’t tolerate the conditions that some of these people are living in.

“We haven’t… even got a suitable refuse collection.

“They’ve got bin liners on the streets, we’ve got seagulls the size of jumbo jets, and rats as well, right across where they live.

“People wouldn’t tolerate this.

“We need investment, we need support in these held-back communities.”

“Come and see how people live in my constituency,” he said, adding “it cannot continue to be rhetorical, so stop the rhetoric and focus on reality”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal