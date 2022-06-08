Tory forced out as Foreign Office adviser over Boris Johnson criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory forced out as Foreign Office adviser over Boris Johnson criticism

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 7:32 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 7:55 pm
Baroness Morrissey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Baroness Morrissey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Conservative peer has been forced out as a Foreign Office adviser after branding Boris Johnson a “liability” and urging him to resign.

Baroness Morrissey said the Prime Minister had shown no contrition after he survived a vote of no confidence despite 148 Tory MPs voting for him to go.

The financier, who was lead non-executive director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said Mr Johnson will be “damaging” to the party.

It was understood Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was outraged by the adviser’s comments and instructed the FCDO’s top civil servant Sir Philip Barton to sack her.

A source close to Ms Truss said: “She jumped moments before she would have been pushed.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Henry Nicholls/PA)

On Tuesday evening, Baroness Morrissey was asked during an appearance on LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr if she wants Mr Johnson to carry on in No 10.

“In all honesty I would rather he didn’t,” she responded. “I don’t see any contrition.”

Asked about the impact of the Prime Minister clinging on to power, the Tory peer said: “I do think it will be damaging and I think we won’t have seen the end of it.”

Baroness Morrissey said she was not surprised that 41% of Conservative MPs voted against Mr Johnson in Monday’s no confidence vote.

“When wavering MPs saw the booing of the Prime Minister outside St Paul’s they could see he has become a liability rather than an asset,” she said, referring to the public reaction to Mr Johnson during Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

She described the Prime Minister as a “very talented person” but added that “he’s just in the wrong job”.

A FCDO spokeswoman said: “Helena Morrissey has left her role as lead non-executive director at the FCDO.”

The official declined to comment on suggestions Sir Philip, who Ms Truss has backed despite MPs demanding his resignation over the Afghanistan crisis, was told to sack the adviser.

Conservative former Cabinet minister Julian Smith tweeted that he was “v sorry” to hear Baroness Morrissey had left Government.

“Her drive, focus & commitment to diversity will be badly missed,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal