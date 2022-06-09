Universities should limit ‘low-quality’ courses, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Universities should limit ‘low-quality’ courses, minister says

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 1:08 pm
Minister for higher and further education Michelle Donelan at the Conservative Party Spring Forum in March (Peter Byrne/PA)
Minister for higher and further education Michelle Donelan at the Conservative Party Spring Forum in March (Peter Byrne/PA)

A cap on the number of university students is not on the cards, a minister has said, while stressing the need to rein in “low-quality” courses and ensure young people going into higher education are not “set up to fail”.

Universities minister Michelle Donelan spoke of wanting to “revolutionise” higher education with “a culture change towards lifelong learning, upskilling and reskilling”, underpinned by “confidence in the value of the courses on offer”.

She told the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) annual conference in London on Thursday: “There’s absolutely no sense in improving access to higher education if simultaneously we allow low-quality courses to grow uncontrollably.

“So I’d like to be clear that no one is talking about limiting the overall number of people going into higher education”.

The Conservative MP said the focus should be on ensuring that every young person has a range of “high-quality” routes available to them, be that university, college or an apprenticeship.

“Targeted limits on low-quality courses, to prevent courses that are known to be of low quality from procreating, makes a good deal of sense,” she said.

She said too many students, including from disadvantaged backgrounds, have found themselves on poor-quality courses.

The Government is also considering the idea of minimum eligibility requirements for some university courses, Ms Donelan said.

“No one is talking about banning anyone from going to university. To say this is a complete falsehood.

Michelle Donelan
Higher and further education minister Michelle Donelan (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“What we have consulted on is a plan to ensure that we don’t set people up to fail, and we don’t push some students into university before they’re ready.

“Instead, we focus on preparing them”.

She added: “If young people are not ready for universities, providers should not be drawing them into courses and then setting them up to fail”.

Ms Donelan, who was appointed minister of state for higher and further education last September, also highlighted the importance of defending students from mental health issues, which can lead to them dropping out.

She announced the appointment of the first student support champion to help universities detect early signs of distress and “ensure students remain supported and engaged with their courses”.

“Trailblazer” Professor Edward Peck CBE, vice-chancellor of Nottingham Trent University, will take on the new role, she said.

Ms Donelan called for more integration between universities and the NHS after hearing about the challenges some students have faced in accessing mental health services.

The minister said she has “identified up to £3 million of funding for the OfS (Office for Students) to distribute to universities to develop better partnership” with the health service, and that she will hold a joint summit with health minister Gillian Keegan this month on integration.

Mental health is the main reason given by students considering leaving higher education, according to new data from Hepi and Advance HE.

