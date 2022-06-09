Teachers prepared to ‘vacate classrooms’ if pay deal is not met, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teachers prepared to ‘vacate classrooms’ if pay deal is not met, says union

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:08 pm
The Educational Institute of Scotland has threatened industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teachers are prepared to “vacate classrooms” if a pay dispute with Cosla is not resolved, a union president has said.

Heather Hughes, president of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said teachers will take strike action if “necessary”, amid calls for a 10% pay increase.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) has offered a 2% increase, which was instantly rejected by Scotland’s largest teaching union.

Addressing members at the EIS annual general meeting at Dundee’s Caird Hall, Ms Hughes said Cosla and the Scottish Government had “forgotten the selflessness” of teachers who had adapted teaching styles to accommodate pupils during the pandemic.

She told teachers: “You have went above and beyond doing your utmost trying to keep schools open for the young people you teach.

“As always you had their welfare at the centre of these selfless actions. What was our reward for all these selfless interventions? A paltry rise for 2021/22 and an insulting offer of 2% after we launched our 10% pay claim for 2022/23.

“A pay rise which should have been settled by April 1 this year.”

The requested 10% pay rise would “barely” cover inflation, which has risen to around 11%, Ms Hughes said.

Schools could be closed if teachers are forced to take industrial action, she said.

Ms Hughes added: “We must and will win this campaign for a cost-of-living pay rise.

“Our employers and the Scottish Government have been given notice that the teachers of Scotland led by the EIS will campaign, will organise, will march, and if necessary, will ballot our members for industrial action.

“Make no mistake, if no reasonable offer is made… we will vacate our classrooms.

“We demand this pay rise for ourselves, for our families and for the future of education in Scotland.”

A rally is expected to take place outside the Dundee venue on Saturday afternoon as part of the Pay Attention campaign by the union, which represents more than 80% of teachers.

General secretary Larry Flanagan will also address members, followed by a speech by Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, the body that negotiates teachers’ pay and conditions of service. It is for local government, as the employer, to make any revised offer of pay.”

A Cosla spokesman said: “We remain in active discussions with our trade union partners.”

