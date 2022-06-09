Johnson tries hand at bricklaying on visit intended to help cement his future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson tries hand at bricklaying on visit intended to help cement his future

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 3:13 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met students at Blackpool and The Fylde College (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a go at levelling up a brick wall as he met construction students in Lancashire.

The Conservative leader, who is trying to cement his future after a revolt against his leadership earlier this week, visited Blackpool and The Fylde College on Thursday.

Before giving a speech setting out pledges to help with the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Johnson was given a tour of the college’s Construction Skills Centre.

Boris Johnson lays bricks
The Prime Minister used a spirit level to check his work (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bricklaying student Alex showed the Prime Minister how to lay mortar and bricks and use a spirit level to check they are even.

After having a go, Mr Johnson said: “That’s not too bad. That’ll definitely stay up.”

But as he met students in another room, he admitted: “My bricklaying was pretty terrible. They haven’t fallen down yet.”

Cassidy, an apprentice plumber at the college, demonstrated how to bend copper piping, leading the PM to joke he was like spoon-bending illusionist Uri Geller.

Boris Johnson and student
Mr Johnson was also shown how to bend copper piping (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told the student: “Precious stuff, copper. People are trying to nick it the whole time.”

During his speech, the Prime Minister said the Government is skilling up British people by investing in colleges such as Blackpool and The Fylde.

He said: “380,000 now have gone off welfare into work out of the Way to Work scheme, above all by skilling up British people with the Lifetime Skills Guarantee and all the investments that this Government is proud to make into fantastic colleges such as the one I’m proud to be standing in today.”

