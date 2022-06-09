What could Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s housing plans mean for you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What could Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s housing plans mean for you?

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:37 pm
Boris Johnson has announced plans to extend the Right to Buy scheme (Phil Noble/PA)
Boris Johnson has announced plans to extend the Right to Buy scheme (Phil Noble/PA)

Plans to turn homeownership into a reality for more people have been set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Here is a look at the Government’s housing plans:

– What is happening with the Right to Buy?

An extension of the Right to Buy scheme in England, which has made home ownership a reality for two million households since the 1980s, has been announced.

Extending the scheme could benefit up to 2.5 million tenants who would gain the Right to Buy. The Government says it will work closely with the housing association sector on the design of the scheme.

– How could this impact the supply of affordable homes?

The Government says it will commit to the building of replacement social homes for each one sold.

However, some groups have raised concerns that this may not happen in reality, based on past experiences.

The Local Government Association (LGA) says any houses sold must be replaced quickly, in the same local authority area and on a like-for-like basis.

– What else has been announced?

An independent review of access to mortgage finance for first-time buyers, will take place with the aim of widening access to low-cost, low-deposit finance such as 5% deposit mortgages.

According to the Government, over 50% of today’s renters could afford the monthly cost of a mortgage but various constraints mean only 6% could immediately access a typical first-time buyer mortgage.

As housing policy is devolved, some of the review’s recommendations will apply to the whole of the UK, while others may only apply to England.

Boris Johnson
The Government has committed to building replacement social homes for each one sold. (Peter Byrne/PA)

– And what about plans to turn “benefits into bricks”?

Welfare rules will be changed under the plans, so that the 1.5 million people who are in work but also on housing benefit will be given the choice to use their benefit towards a mortgage, rather than it automatically going directly to private landlords and housing associations.

Currently, welfare rules taper the amount of Universal Credit received when the claimant’s savings exceed £6,000, and it stops entirely when savings exceed £16,000.

The Government plans to exempt Lifetime Isa savings from these rules – meaning people can save a little each month specifically for a deposit without it impacting their Universal Credit payments.

– How have the plans been received?

The reaction so far has been mixed. Some commentators have said the plans will need careful consideration.

Others suggest the plans will be be welcomed by those who can afford monthly payments, but who are currently locked out of homeownership.

Chris Pitt, CEO of first direct said: “Today’s announcement could help alleviate the first-time buyer freeze-out, and create a more level playing field for people across the UK looking to secure a home.”

But Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter described the housing plans as a “dangerous gimmick”.

– What else do people think could be done to help the housing sector?

Some have called for further investment in affordable housing, including social-rented stock.

Holly Holder, deputy director for homes at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “At the heart of the issue, there simply is not enough genuinely affordable housing, particularly for people with increased accessibility needs, many of whom are older. What we really need is a housing stock mix that suits everyone’s needs.”

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter said: “Ultimately we just need to build new homes in areas that people actually want to live rather than soulless out of town developments.

“Doing this would be far more powerful than tinkering around with ways to help people finance their first home.”

