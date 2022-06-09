Covid-19 inquiry to look at impacts of lockdown restrictions on Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 inquiry to look at impacts of lockdown restrictions on Scots

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 4:34 pm
The Deputy First Minister announced the changes on Thursday (Katharine Hay/PA)
Scotland’s Covid-19 inquiry will look into the impact of lockdown restrictions on the public, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

In December, Lady Poole was appointed to head the inquiry, which is in the establishment phase and is investigating how Scotland handled the pandemic.

On Thursday, Mr Swinney – who also serves as Covid-19 Recovery Secretary – said there would be three amendments to the terms of reference of the inquiry.

One would explicitly bring the impacts of the decision to impose restrictions on Scots as a result of the pandemic within the scope of the inquiry.

“As we all know, the imposition of lockdown and other restrictions had manifold impacts on all areas of our society,” the Deputy First Minister told MSPs.

“We wish to clarify the terms of reference to ensure that the impacts of these restrictions, including for those implementing them as well as those subject to them, are within scope of the inquiry.”

The text of the terms of reference will say the inquiry will “investigate the strategic elements of the handling of the pandemic related to the decisions to lockdown and to apply other restrictions and the impact of those restrictions”.

Other changes include adding the social care sector and experiences of unpaid carers to the terms of reference, as well as asking Lady Poole to consider the impact of the handling of the pandemic on the exercise of human rights.

