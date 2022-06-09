Census delay cost taxpayers £6m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Census delay cost taxpayers £6m

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 4:46 pm
The total census response rate in Scotland was 87.9%, Angus Robertson said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Delaying the census deadline has cost Scottish taxpayers about £6 million, Angus Robertson has said.

Additional costs were lower than expected, with the Constitution Secretary previously suggesting it could amount to £9.76 million, taking the total cost to £148 million.

Some 87.9% of households have returned the once-in-a-decade form to the National Records of Scotland (NRS) – with just 10 local authorities surpassing a 90% response rate.

The census collection ended on May 31 – almost a month later than planned – after hundreds of thousands of homes failed to return the digital-first document.

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie told Mr Robertson the £6 million figure is a “huge sum” wasted.

Angus Robertson said the additional costs were less than expected (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “I’m not sure the minister should be making a virtue about only spending an additional £6 million on this survey and census extension.

“It’s still a huge sum of money that he shouldn’t be wasting.”

The forecasted sum equates to 4.3% of the total 2022 census costs, Mr Robertson said.

A data collection exercise undertaken in the final week of the census revealed that 35% of households did not return the census because they “were too busy”.

A further 17% said they were unaware of the census, while 14% did not know it was a legal requirement to complete.

Some 5% refused over concerns about privacy, government trust, the nature of questions and access to paper copies, Mr Robertson told MSPs in a ministerial statement on Thursday.

He said: “It’s clear the need for an extension and the fact that unfortunately there remains a portion of Scotland’s households who have not completed the census.

“That is despite a large-scale public awareness campaign, millions of letters and more than 1.68 million field visits.

“It’s important that we understand why this happened so that lessons can be learned for the future of the census.”

Those who have failed to return the census could face prosecution, the minister said.

The total number of non-responding households was 316,000, while almost 2.3 million completed the census.

He said: “Filling in the census is a personal, legal responsibility and allowing people who have previously refused to respond a window to do so is standard procedure.

“In line with previous censuses, anyone who has directly refused to fill in the census has now been written to and given a final opportunity to do so before NRS begin the process of referring them for potential prosecution.”

Earlier, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Campbell asked Mr Robertson if the census was a success given it did not meet the NRS target of 94% completion.

Mr Robertson said he believes the response was at a “good level” and said he would “totally and utterly repudiate assertions of writing off anything in the census”.

