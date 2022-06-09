Rwanda-bound migrants could be released on tags if first flight delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rwanda-bound migrants could be released on tags if first flight delayed

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 6:25 pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Migrants being held in detention centres before they are sent to Rwanda could be tagged and released if legal action means the first deportation flight is delayed.

Up to 130 people have been notified they could be removed on the inaugural flight, due to take off on Tuesday.

But lawyers for more than 90 migrants have already submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK, with the rest expected to follow this week.

The charity Care4Calais, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and pressure group Detention Action are seeking a judicial review of the Rwanda scheme – which they have described as “unlawful” – in the High Court, with a hearing due on Friday.

Asylum Aid is the latest organisation to join the campaign after it said its lawyers had applied on Thursday for an urgent injunction to stop the flight until its judicial review claim could be heard.

The refugee charity, supported by fellow campaign group Freedom From Torture, has asked for the claim to be considered alongside the existing application at Friday’s hearing.

The wave of legal action has cast doubt on whether the first flight will go ahead as planned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We remain confident in our position, should the legal challenges require us going to the courts we will argue our case. It’s true to say the first flight is due for next week so we have that ready to go.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs Vincent Biruta signed the deal in April
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs Vincent Biruta signed the deal in April (Flora Thompson/PA)

In the event of a delay, Home Office officials are understood to be prepared to release and monitor those who are being detained with measures which could include placing them on immigration bail and requiring them to sign on regularly at a reporting centre.

The department said it has not ruled out using GPS tagging, although officials confirmed this was not the current policy for the group due to be sent to Rwanda next week.

The Government may have to allow the detainees to leave if the flight cannot happen in a reasonable timeframe, in line with rules on immigration detention powers which prevent people facing removal being held indefinitely.

Conservative MP Peter Bone called for new legislation allowing deportations to Rwanda to be brought to the Commons “immediately” if current plans are stopped in the courts.

Peter Bone
Peter Bone (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions Zambia is among other countries who have apparently expressed interest in taking UK asylum seekers, depending on how the Rwanda deal works out.

So far this year 10,020 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK, analysis of Government figures by the PA news agency shows. No crossings were recorded on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Rwanda policy does not rule out removing Ukrainians and Afghans fleeing conflict if they are deemed by the Home Office to have arrived in the UK illegally – prompting concern from campaigners – as the only nationality exempt from the scheme is Rwandans.

Dame Emma Thompson, who has an adopted son from the east African nation, has described the scheme as “eye-wateringly mad and callous” in interview with Sky News’ Beth Rigby, adding that the Government’s approach “does not represent the soul of this country”.

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

Former minister Jesse Norman, who withdrew his long-standing support of Boris Johnson ahead of the confidence vote earlier this week, branded the policy “ugly, likely to be counter-productive and doubtful of legality”.

A Twitter account entitled Our Home Office, purporting to be run by staff in the department, has been set up expressing its support for refugees amid reports that some civil servants oppose the plan.

It is understood senior Home Office officials are not aware of any staff who have refused to work on the policy.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the department “expected legal challenges, however we are determined to deliver this new partnership”, and that the policy “fully complies with international and national law”.

She added: “Currently all those in scope for the first flight to Rwanda are in detention – we have not ruled out the use of GPS tagging to monitor individuals if they are released from immigration detention.”

At the same time the department announced it had removed 33 foreign criminals, and two people “with no right to be in the UK”, to Albania.

