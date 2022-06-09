Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 6:00 pm
A Ukrainian tank on the front line in Sievierodonetsk (Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP)
A Ukrainian tank on the front line in Sievierodonetsk (Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP)

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine remains “deeply troubled” despite recent tactical gains, Western officials have said.

Both sides in the conflict are taking heavy losses, with the Russian death toll from the fighting estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000.

Officials believe most of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk is in Russian hands and will eventually fall.

However, they said the Russians faced a series of major obstacles if they were to achieve their objective of securing the Donbas region, which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists.

Their efforts are being hampered by shortages of long-range precision missiles and other key capabilities.

Officials said the Russians even had to resort to using hundreds of 50-year-old T62 tanks, ill-suited to modern offensive warfare, to fill the gaps.

There may even come a point over the summer when the whole of Russia’s armed forces can “no longer generate offensive combat power”, one official said.

“The Russian campaign continues to be deeply troubled at all levels,” they added.

“Morale at unit level and in some layers of command is probably dire, units are often fighting at a fraction of their full manning.

“They are still struggling to work as an all arms or joint organisation, taking days or weeks to achieve even modest tactical goals such as taking individual villages which doctrine suggests they should achieve in hours.

“There is a sense of strategic improvisation or muddling through.”

Even if Sievierodonetsk falls, the Russians would still need to take the city of Kramatorsk – which is in a far more defensible position – to secure their objectives.

“Even if they mange to secure Sievierodonetsk there is plenty more fight to come. They have a river to cross,” one official said.

“There are two bridges there. The Ukrainians will blow those bridges and then the Russians have to do a river crossing or come through one of the other axes.

“It is a grinding military operation. All of this is going to build in significant cost to the Russians.”

