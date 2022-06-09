Legionella bacteria discovered in Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Legionella bacteria discovered in Parliament

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 8:01 pm
Some showers in Portcullis House have been closed (Nick Ansell/PA)
Some showers on the parliamentary estate have been closed following the discovery of the legionella bacteria, the House of Commons authorities have said.

A House spokesman the showers and a tea point in Portcullis House had been shut as a “precautionary measure” after “low levels” of the bacteria were identified during routine monitoring by maintenance staff.

The spokesman said some “isolated areas” of the building were affected and that a disinfection of the water system in those parts was being carried out.

All other water sources in the building remained safe to use as normal.

The legionella bacteria, which is naturally present in water systems, causes Legionnaires’ disease, which is fatal in 10% of cases.

It can cause serious illnesses in people over the age of 50, smokers and those with underlying health conditions.

The House spokesman said: “As part of our routine proactive monitoring, our maintenance team have identified low levels of legionella bacteria in some isolated areas in Portcullis House.

“As a precautionary measure in line with best practice, we have temporarily closed the showers and a tea point affected, while we undertake a disinfection of the water system in line with normal protocols.

“All other water sources in the building continue to be safe to use as normal.”

The main Palace of Westminster has long been beset by maintenance issues – from flooding to fires and vermin – and is need of extensive restoration.

However Portcullis House, which was built to provide additional office space for MPs and their staff, was only opened in 2001.

