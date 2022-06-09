Lammy says racist Twitter post raises ‘serious questions’ for Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lammy says racist Twitter post raises ‘serious questions’ for Tories

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 8:46 pm
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour frontbencher David Lammy has said the Conservative Party has “serious questions” to answer following the disclosure that a man convicted of making a racist death threat against him is a former Tory candidate.

The Yorkshire Post reported that Glenn Broadbent had stood for election to Leeds Council on 12 occasions over the past 40 years.

Last month Broadbent, 62, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and fined £2,000 after he admitted at Leeds Magistrates Court posting a “menacing” and “grossly offensive” message on social media.

The Twitter message to Mr Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said: “Are you hanging off a tree monkey boy? You will hang from a lamppost if you’re not careful.”

The Tottenham MP said it was “truly despicable” that a Tory candidate had made such comments, and that the disclosure of Broadbent’s association raised wider questions for the party.

“It’s truly despicable that a 12-time Conservative candidate sent me a racist death threat,” the MP said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I will never be silenced by abuse, but this raises serious questions for the Conservatives about the prevalence of anti-Black racism in their party.”

In response a Conservative Party spokesman said: “Mr Broadbent is no longer a member of the Conservative Party. We utterly deplore these comments.”

In a statement to The Yorkshire Post, Broadbent, of Greenside Road, Leeds, said he had resigned from the party last month in advance of the court case.

He said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour and the distress he had caused to Mr Lammy.

The newspaper said public records show Broadbent stood for election on 12 occasions between 1983 and 2008 but was never successful.

