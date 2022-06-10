One in eight private renters could miss out on Government’s energy bill support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in eight private renters could miss out on Government’s energy bill support

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 10:57 am
Gas prices have soared over the last year. (John Stillwell/PA)
More than half a million people around the UK could miss out on the Government’s support for billpayers as their landlords might pocket the money, Citizens Advice has warned.

The body said that one in eight people who rent from a private landlord may not feel the benefit of the support that is meant to cut energy bills.

As a result 585,000 people could be left out of pocket. These are tenants whose landlords manage their bills.

They are locked out of the £150 warm home discount and may not see the £400 energy grant that the Government has promised from October.

Only people who pay their energy suppliers directly will receive the £400 help. The landlords will get the money, but there is no legal requirement for them to pass it on to their tenants.

There is also no guidance on how landlords should manage this fairly.

“With the price of energy at a record high, it’s vital that government support reaches the people it’s intended for,” said Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty.

“We’re worried that many tenants are falling through the cracks, putting them at risk of missing out on money to help them with soaring bills.

“Renters must be able to take control of their energy payments if they want to, so they can get all the support they need.

“The government should also bring forward clear guidance for landlords to make sure tenants don’t miss out on the upcoming £400 energy grant.”

Citizens Advice said its advisers had spoken to one man who had less than £10 left on his electricity sub-meter and could not access the Warm Home Discount because he was not named as a billpayer.

Another tenant was meant to have bills included in their rent, but their energy supplier installed a prepayment meter because the landlord had failed to pay up.

Those on low incomes, young people and people of colour are more likely to be impacted by these issues, Citizens Advice said.

Energy bills shot up from the beginning of April when the price cap on bills was increased by 54% for the average household.

It came after global gas prices rose over several months to record highs.

