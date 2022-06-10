Oxford university policies fail to protect free speech, academics warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Oxford university policies fail to protect free speech, academics warn

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:42 pm
Oxford dons said that failure to safeguard academic freedom ‘poses a grave risk to the university’s reputation’ (PA)
Oxford dons said that failure to safeguard academic freedom ‘poses a grave risk to the university’s reputation’ (PA)

A group of Oxford dons have called for the university’s harassment policies and social media guidelines to be changed due to fears they inhibit freedom of speech.

They said the university’s policies on harassment and social media use prohibit “speech that is lawful” and are therefore in breach of the university’s legal duty to protect freedom of speech.

“These policies frustrate academic freedom – the lifeblood of this university – and harm academic careers,” the dons said.

The changes were called for in a question tabled to Oxford’s sovereign body Congregation by Michael Biggs, professor of sociology, and Roger Teichmann, tutor and fellow in philosophy, which was signed by seven others, including Nigel Biggar, professor of pastoral theology.

It comes after Oxford academic Abhijit Sarkar said he was subjected to threats of rape and murder online after being accused of “Hinduphobia” when he criticised Rashmi Samant, the first female Indian student to lead the Oxford University Students’ Union.

Dr Sarkar linked Ms Samant and her family to far-right Hindu nationalism on Instagram, and his post was reported to the police and investigated, although no further action was taken.

The Times Higher Education website reported that Ms Samant resigned from her position soon after being elected and said she had been targeted for her religion and bullied because of the allegations made. Her complaint that Dr Sarkar had harassed her was upheld by the university.

The academics said that the current policies were “unlawful” and did not comply with the university’s duty to safeguard academic freedom.

They criticised social media guidelines that state staff must treat one another with “professionalism” and “courtesy”, stating: “The requirement that academic staff so conduct themselves is reasonable but legally baseless – speech that lacks respect, professionalism, etc, is still free speech within the law.”

They added that “as a matter of principle, the [social media] policy of the university – as an institution founded on tolerance, free thought and free expression – should in all circumstances be more liberal and open-minded than the policy of social media platforms”.

The dons said that failure to safeguard academic freedom “poses a grave risk to the university’s reputation”.

In a statement, the university said: “The university is both allowed and obliged to take action in response to concerns about the treatment of a member of the university community by a fellow member of the same community and the university is confident that its policy and procedure on harassment and its social media guidance reflect and comply with its legal obligations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal