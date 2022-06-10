Rules relaxed for international teachers in English schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Rules relaxed for international teachers in English schools

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:52 pm
Students in a lesson at school (Ben Birchall/PA)
Students in a lesson at school (Ben Birchall/PA)

New regulations will allow teachers from around the world to work in England.

The Government announced on Friday that from 2023 qualified teachers from any country will be able to work in schools in England if they have at least one year’s experience in the classroom.

Schools minister Robin Walker said he wanted England to be “the most attractive place in the world to be a teacher – that means world-class training, high standards and crucially, opportunity”.

“It’s our fantastic teachers that create the next generation of engineers, mathematicians, artists, linguists and doctors and the expertise we draw upon shouldn’t be limited by geographical location,” he added.

“That’s why our plans to make it simpler for high quality teachers from all over the world to teach in our classrooms are so important, and why I am excited to welcome the best international teachers to our schools, ultimately to make sure each and every young person has the education and opportunities they deserve.”

Under current rules, applications are only allowed from those who qualified in 39 countries, including the United States, Australia, much of Europe and Canada.

New standards, which include the need to have completed teacher training of at least the same academic standard as that in England and a requirement to demonstrate proficient English, will allow teachers from any country to apply for roles in English schools.

Headteachers said the move was a sign of the “very severe teacher shortages being experienced by schools and colleges”.

Julie McCulloch, policy director at the Association of School and College Leaders, said the union welcomed the move, but added: “The Government repeatedly misses its own initial teacher training targets and far too many teachers are then leaving the profession early in their careers.”

She said that this left schools struggling to fill vacancies and that this “particularly affects those which face the greatest challenges”.

“The problem is that schools and colleges are underfunded by the Government, subjected to an excessively harsh accountability regime, and that the Government has presided over a lengthy period of pay austerity which has seen the real value of salaries eroded over many years,” she said.

She added that teaching was a “fantastic job but it is not surprising that we are struggling to recruit and retain staff when they are worn-down and underpaid”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal