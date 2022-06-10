Teachers ready to strike by autumn amid pay dispute, union leader warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teachers ready to strike by autumn amid pay dispute, union leader warns

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 1:12 pm
The EIS union warns teachers could strike by autumn if a pay disputes is not resolved (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ministers have been warned that school strikes could happen in the autumn if an improved pay offer is not made.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of Scotland’s largest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said teachers are ready to “fight back”.

Teachers rejected a 2.2% increase from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) as the union demands a 10% pay rise.

During his speech at the union’s AGM in Dundee on Friday, Mr Flanagan said teaching staff are taking the hit for the economic crisis.

Sounding the alarm for strike action, he said teachers “delivered during Covid and frankly, in a post-Covid environment, we deserve better than what is being offered”.

Glasgow teachers march
Larry Flanagan addressed union members at the AGM in Dundee’s Caird Hall (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “Cosla and the Scottish Government are on notice that come the autumn we will be strike-ready if required.”

It followed a similar message from union president Heather Hughes, who warned that school teachers are ready to “vacate classrooms” to demand change.

Mr Flanagan, in his address, also emphasised the need to prevent the attainment gap, rather than close it.

A “singular failure” of the Scottish Government, he said, relates to the education of under-fives.

Nursery teachers in pre-fives are being “marginalised” despite research showing the “efficacy” of their role.

He said: “It seems to me that it makes more sense to prevent the attainment gap establishing itself than to engage in a Sisyphus-like struggle to close it – and securing the role of nursery teachers is the most fundamental step to achieving that.”

The union has previously called on the Scottish Government to address the decline in the number of nursery teachers, after 2020 EIS research revealed a 39% decrease over a 10-year period.

The research found that nationally, 25.7% of nursery children aged three to five did not have access to a teacher – with only 12 of 32 local authorities continuing to employ full-time early years teachers.

Early years teachers, he said, have the ability to nurture children’s potential in order to prevent significant disadvantages following children through primary and secondary education.

And he called on politicians “to stop their constant bickering” and ensure teachers are properly resourced to support pupils.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is also expected to address union members at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

