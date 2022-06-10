Council leaders ‘disappointed’ with Sturgeon’s refusal to intervene in pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council leaders ‘disappointed’ with Sturgeon’s refusal to intervene in pay row

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 1:48 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:38 pm
The First Minister and Finance Secretary are being urged to intervene in a pay dispute (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Council leaders across Scotland are said to be “deeply disappointed” with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes for refusing to intervene in a dispute over local government pay.

Cosla finance spokeswoman Gail Macgregor said the current budget settlement for local government “limits the options” for successfully resolving the dispute.

It came as Unison, the largest local government union in Scotland, started balloting 25,000 council workers over possible strike action.

Unison is balloting school staff, early years workers and refuse and recycling staff – with the warning that strike action could shut schools and nurseries and leave bins uncollected.

The union is recommending workers back such action after being offered a “miserly” 2% pay rise.

While the ballot will go on until July 26, local government body Cosla appealed to Ms Sturgeon and Ms Forbes to get involved to try to end the dispute.

Ms Macgregor said: “Cosla every year argues for fair funding for local government to maintain the essential services our communities rely on.

“No increase in our core funding damages these services and limits the options we have in successfully concluding pay negotiations.

“Refusal to engage in discussion will only see this continue and our communities will see and feel the difference.”

Her comments come in the wake of the Scottish Government’s recent spending review, which will see cash allocations to councils frozen for the next three years.

But workers are demanding pay rises to help them cope with the increasing cost of living.

ScotRail workers – who are now part of the public sector – have this week been offered an improved 5% wage hike.

Johanna Baxter, Unison’s head of local government in Scotland, said the 2% being offered to council staff amounts to real terms cut in wages.

She said: “Local government workers have been offered a miserly 2%. With inflation at a 40-year high this goes nowhere near compensating them for the cost-of-living crisis or the loss in the value of their pay following real terms pay cuts over a decade of austerity.

“This comes on the back of the Scottish Government announcing cuts to public services that Margaret Thatcher would be proud of in their recent spending review.”

Hitting out at Scottish ministers she added: “The fact they will not sit down with Cosla and the trade unions to try and find a solution is a kick in the teeth to all local government workers.

“They have forgotten already who was educating our children, cleaning our communities, caring for our vulnerable and burying our dead throughout the pandemic.

The trade union Unison is balloting members in local government over strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Local government workers keep society running. We have no option left and will ballot 25,000 school, nursery and waste and recycling workers.”

The Scottish Government said it is “not involved in local government pay negotiations”.

A spokesman said: “Pay settlements for council workers – excluding teachers – are a matter for Cosla and are determined through negotiations at the Scottish Joint Committee (SJC).

“As it is not a member of the SJC, the Scottish Government cannot intervene in pay negotiations, which are for the trade unions to negotiate with Cosla.

“Council staff play a crucial role in our communities as we rebuild the economy following the pandemic. We would encourage the parties to maintain dialogue and stay at the table to reach agreement.”

The Scottish Government noted that “according to the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), the overall Scottish Budget fell by 5.2% in real terms between 2021-22 and 2022-23 with a further 1% real-terms reduction forecast sustained until 2025-26”.

The spokesman said however that while the spending review “sets out high level financial plans” for the period 2023-24 to 2026-27 it did not replace the regular budget process, and added that “annual budgets for portfolios, local government and other public bodies may therefore vary from those set out or implied in the spending review, particularly once transfers to local government from other portfolios are taken into account”.

The spokesman continued: “We have maintained the Local Government revenue budget at current levels with an additional £100 million being added in 2026-27.

“The Scottish Government will work closely with Cosla over the coming months to agree a new deal for local government in Scotland including the development of fiscal framework to deliver greater flexibility over financial arrangements for local government with improved accountability for the delivery of national outcomes.”

