Scotland’s exam system is ‘exceptionally credible’, Education Secretary insists

Scotland’s qualification system is “exceptionally credible” despite criticism from teaching union leaders, Shirley-Anne Somerville has said.

The Education Secretary’s comments follow criticism from Larry Flanagan, Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) general secretary – who said the exam system was in “a poorer position today” than 10 years ago.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the “high-stakes exam system” as “inherently inequitable,” he said.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is set to be scrapped following recommendations from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Organisation (OECD).

This year marks the return of “normal” SQA exams following pandemic disruptions which saw pupils receive marks on the basis of their coursework and prelim exams.

However, some subjects have seen modifications to exams to take into account the Covid-19 impact on learners.

Asked whether Ms Somerville agreed with the statements, she said: “We’re very keen to see what we can learn again from what’s happened in the pandemic about whether we can make changes to the qualifications system that will improve qualifications as we move forward.

“We still have an exceptionally credible system of qualifications within Scotland.

“That’s not me saying that, but it’s employers like Sandy Begbie, it’s Universities Scotland, Colleges Scotland others who then look at those qualifications and recognise their qualities and their significance.”

But she acknowledged that it is “right” to assess what changes could be made to the way assessments are delivered.

The expert panel on reform is being headed by Professor Louise Hayward, and the Education Secretary said an update on the plans will be published before the end of the parliamentary year.

Ms Somerville urged teachers and union leaders to “take me at my word” that reforms will go ahead as quickly as possible.

Speaking at the EIS AGM in Dundee, she said: “We’ve got a real opportunity to actually have a reform process which delivers real change, and that’s what I’m determined to see.

“This reform process is getting led by a cabinet secretary who came in very early on in her time in government and laid down that we were going to be seeing significant changes.

“I’ll be overseeing that reform process to ensure that we get those significant changes out of it – culture changes, structural changes and the way that system at a national level interacts with each other is so important.”

“I’m determined to deliver of change,” she said as she told the press that she had a track record of taking portfolios that were “unpopular”, including social security, and “change it”.