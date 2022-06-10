Scotland’s exam system is ‘exceptionally credible’, Education Secretary insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Scotland’s exam system is ‘exceptionally credible’, Education Secretary insists

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 5:42 pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Scotland’s qualification system is “exceptionally credible” despite criticism from teaching union leaders, Shirley-Anne Somerville has said.

The Education Secretary’s comments follow criticism from Larry Flanagan, Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) general secretary – who said the exam system was in “a poorer position today” than 10 years ago.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the “high-stakes exam system” as “inherently inequitable,” he said.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is set to be scrapped following recommendations from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Organisation (OECD).

This year marks the return of “normal” SQA exams following pandemic disruptions which saw pupils receive marks on the basis of their coursework and prelim exams.

However, some subjects have seen modifications to exams to take into account the Covid-19 impact on learners.

Asked whether Ms Somerville agreed with the statements, she said: “We’re very keen to see what we can learn again from what’s happened in the pandemic about whether we can make changes to the qualifications system that will improve qualifications as we move forward.

“We still have an exceptionally credible system of qualifications within Scotland.

“That’s not me saying that, but it’s employers like Sandy Begbie, it’s Universities Scotland, Colleges Scotland others who then look at those qualifications and recognise their qualities and their significance.”

But she acknowledged that it is “right” to assess what changes could be made to the way assessments are delivered.

The expert panel on reform is being headed by Professor Louise Hayward, and the Education Secretary said an update on the plans will be published before the end of the parliamentary year.

Ms Somerville urged teachers and union leaders to “take me at my word” that reforms will go ahead as quickly as possible.

Speaking at the EIS AGM in Dundee, she said: “We’ve got a real opportunity to actually have a reform process which delivers real change, and that’s what I’m determined to see.

“This reform process is getting led by a cabinet secretary who came in very early on in her time in government and laid down that we were going to be seeing significant changes.

“I’ll be overseeing that reform process to ensure that we get those significant changes out of it – culture changes, structural changes and the way that system at a national level interacts with each other is so important.”

“I’m determined to deliver of change,” she said as she told the press that she had a track record of taking portfolios that were “unpopular”, including social security, and “change it”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal