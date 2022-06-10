Government to cap interest on student loans to guard against inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government to cap interest on student loans to guard against inflation

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 12:03 am
Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September (Alamy/PA)
Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September (Alamy/PA)

Student loan interest rates will be capped to a maximum of 7.3% for a year to guard against soaring inflation, the Government has announced.

Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September due to a rise in Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

However the Government has decided to intervene ahead of the point that interest rates on student loans are usually confirmed for the coming year, in August, to “provide greater clarity and peace of mind for graduates at this time”.

The cap, applying from September 2022, will not affect monthly repayments, which are based on income.

Rather, it means people who have taken out loans will owe less in the long term than they would have done if interest rates had not been capped below 12%.

The DfE described the move as “the largest scale reduction of student loan interest rates on record”.

The move will not affect monthly repayments, which are based on income (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It said it will mean, for example, someone with a balance of £45,000 would reduce their accumulating interest on the total value of the loan by around £180 per month, compared to 12% interest rates.

The change affects those on Plan 2 (undergraduate) and Plan 3 (postgraduate) loans.

Michelle Donelan, the higher and further education minister, said: “The Government has always been clear that where it can help with rising prices we will, and I will always strive for a fair deal for students, which is why we have reduced the interest rate on student loans down from an expected 12%.

“I want to provide reassurance that this does not change the monthly repayment amount for borrowers, and we have brought forward this announcement to provide greater clarity and peace of mind for graduates at this time.

“For those starting higher education in September 2023 and any students considering that next step at the moment, we have cut future interest rates so that no new graduate will ever again have to pay back more than they have borrowed in real terms.”

In February, it was announced that students starting university courses in 2023/24 will have to begin paying back their loans once they are earning more than £25,000.

Interest rates will be cut for new students so their loan balance rises with the rate of inflation.

