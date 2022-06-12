Union challenging Government’s Rwanda policy hopeful it can stop first flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union challenging Government’s Rwanda policy hopeful it can stop first flight

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 11:04 am
A union challenging the Government's policy to deport migrants to Rwanda said it is hopeful it can stop the first flight (Flora Thompson/PA)
A union challenging the Government’s policy to deport migrants to Rwanda said it is hopeful it can stop the first flight (Flora Thompson/PA)

A union challenging the Government’s controversial policy of deporting people to Rwanda said it hopes it can win an appeal to stop the first flight taking off this week.

A High Court ruling on Friday paved the way for a flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday but an appeal against that decision is due to be heard on Monday.

The immigration policy has come in for criticism from various groups, with even the Prince of Wales said to be “more than disappointed” by it, amid reports that he privately described the move to send migrants to Rwanda as “appalling”.

The boss of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents more than 80% of Border Force staff, said the “legality of these proposals” must be tested, but added there is also a need to debate “the morality and lack of humanity that the Government is demonstrating” with its approach.

Up to 130 people have been notified they could be removed, and on Friday the court in London heard that 31 people were due on the first flight, with the Home Office planning to schedule more this year.

The first claim against the policy was brought by lawyers on behalf of some asylum seekers alongside the PCS, as well as groups Care4Calais and Detention Action, which are challenging the policy on behalf of everyone affected.

Mr Justice Swift on Friday ruled against granting a temporary block to the policy until a full hearing next month, but granted the claimants permission to appeal against his decision, suggesting Court of Appeal judges would hear the case on Monday.

Clarence House has insisted the Prince of Wales
Clarence House has insisted the Prince of Wales “remains politically neutral”, despite reported private comments criticising the policy (Hugh Hastings/PA)

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “We hope we win tomorrow in the Court of Appeal to stop the flight (on Tuesday).

“But, of course, the legality of these proposals will only be tested out at the full court hearing in July.

“We’re absolutely confident that in July, in line with what the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) said very graphically in court, we believe these proposals will be found to be unlawful.”

He said Home Secretary Priti Patel would not ask civil servants to carry out the policy before its legality had been tested in court if she “had any respect, not just for the desperate people who come to this country, but for the workers she employs”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis defended the Government’s policy, saying it aims to “break” the “business model” of people smugglers.

Asked if he was personally comfortable with the policy, he told the same programme: “Yes, I am, actually.”

He said: “The reality is this is a policy that is going to deliver to ensure that modern slavery and these people smugglers know that their criminal methods will be broken down, and saying to people around the world ‘if you are a refugee, if you are an asylum seeker, if you are a legal migrant coming to this country, we want to give you the support to properly help you be part of the UK economy, part of the UK way of life, which is what you want’, and that’s right.”

He said it would not be “appropriate” to comment on “rumoured” criticism from Charles.

A Clarence House spokesman has insisted Charles “remains politically neutral”, adding that “matters of policy are decisions for Government”.

