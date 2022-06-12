High street plans could bring 58,000 empty shops back into use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

High street plans could bring 58,000 empty shops back into use

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 12:05 am
Landlords could be forced to rent out shops that have been empty for a year. (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Landlords could be forced to rent out shops that have been empty for a year. (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Forcing landlords to rent out empty high street shops could bring up to 58,000 premises back into use, a think tank has said.

Analysis by the centre-right think tank Onward found rising vacancy rates meant there were around 58,000 empty shops across the UK.

In the North, there were almost 13,200 empty high street shops, only slightly less than the 13,500 empty premises in London despite the North having fewer shops overall.

Boarded up shops
Think tank Onward found rising vacancy rates meant there were around 58,000 empty shops across the UK. (Tim Goode/PA)

It could also see up to 9,000 shops brought back into use in the Midlands, 3,000 in Scotland and 2,700 in Wales.

Onward’s director Will Tanner said the figures demonstrated the impact that Government proposals to hold compulsory rent auctions could have.

The proposals, included in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that had its first House of Commons debate on June 8, would give councils the power to hold a rent auction where a town centre shop had been empty for more than a year.

The landlords of the property would still be able to choose the winning bid, but would have to accept one, forcing them to bring the premises back into use.

Mr Tanner, who was one of Theresa May’s Downing Street advisers, said: “Empty shops are a blight on high streets right across the country. They aren’t only a very visible sign that the local economy is in dire need of levelling up, they are also a blow to civic pride.

“Any tenant is better than no tenant at all so the Government is right to be taking steps to address this problem by forcing commercial landlords sitting on vacant shops to make them available to the community.”

In a report published on Monday, Mr Tanner argued that the large commercial property owners such as financial institutions and overseas investors had contributed to long-term vacancies in British high streets.

The report said these types of owners accounted for half of all empty properties in the UK as they had little incentive to accept lower rents.

It said: “Rising land values will likely have delivered year-on-year capital appreciation irrespective of whether the property is vacant or occupied.

“The costs of holding vacant retail property, in the form of business rates, will be miniscule within a multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio.”

