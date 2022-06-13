‘No doubt’ A&E departments facing ‘most pressured time’, says Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No doubt’ A&E departments facing ‘most pressured time’, says Humza Yousaf

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 10:18 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:12 pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf addressed missed A&E targets on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There is “no doubt” clinicians working in Scotland’s emergency departments are currently facing “the most pressured time”, the Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf was speaking on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme as targets for waiting times in A&E departments across the country continue to be missed.

A monthly target of 95% of patients to be seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours has been set by the Scottish Government, but figures for the month of April showed just 72.1% of 122,640 attendees fell under this measure.

Mr Yousaf said the “cumulative impact” of the coronavirus pandemic is “undoubtably causing real strain, real pressure, real challenge” for the health and social care system in Scotland.

But he suggested clinicians are also facing problems due to factors such as “sicker” patients attending A&E after having stayed away for longer than usually expected.

He said issues in social care, such as delayed discharges from hospitals, can also be attributed to the challenges presented by the pandemic, adding that this number is “far higher” than he would want them to be.

“But also because people are maybe not able to get the Care at Home packages they desperately need”, Mr Yousaf said, “they’re ending up with those slips, trips and falls – particularly the elderly – and back in the front door again.

“So it is a really difficult cycle, given the whole system is completely interconnected, hence why the interventions and the investment that we are making is in every part of the system.”

There are currently no plans to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions in Scotland amid a rise in infections, the Health Secretary said.

Mr Yousaf said he was “concerned” but “not panicked” after it emerged on Friday that the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland had increased in the previous week.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in the week ending June 2, an estimated 124,100 people in private households had the virus – around one in 40 individuals.

Mr Yousaf said the level of vaccination and natural immunity in the country’s population “should keep us in good stead”, but admitted clinicians have informed him that a rise in cases will likely occur in the weeks ahead.

However, he said it was “not panic stations” and is to be expected as the public begins to attend more events.

When asked if he was considering reintroducing restrictions in response to the rise in cases, the Health Secretary replied: “No, it’s not being discussed or being considered at this stage.”

He added: “The advice continues to be to wear face coverings in indoor settings like public transport.”

“People, I think, over the last couple of years, know the advice that will help to keep them safe,” Mr Yousaf said.

“We have got to trust them to make those judgments as opposed to, for example, introducing or mandating that advice into statute.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “Humza Yousaf is in complete denial about the damage his own government is doing to our NHS.

“NHS workers have not just been left exhausted by the pandemic, but by years of mismanagement under the SNP.

“Staff are still working tirelessly to paper over the cracks caused by SNP incompetence.

“Humza Yousaf needs to stop commenting on the problem and start fixing it by addressing the disastrous workforce crisis his government created.”

