Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham takes seat in House of Lords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham takes seat in House of Lords

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 3:38 pm
Members of clergy as preparations take place before a service at York Minster, York, where Ms Libby Lane was consecrated as the eighth Bishop of Stockport.
Members of clergy as preparations take place before a service at York Minster, York, where Ms Libby Lane was consecrated as the eighth Bishop of Stockport.

The Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham has taken his seat on the red benches in the House of Lords.

The Rt Rev Paul Williams was introduced to the upper chamber in a short ceremony in which he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

The cleric becomes a member of the Lords Spiritual who have 26 places reserved in the unelected house for senior Church of England bishops, including the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He was supported by the Bishop of Birmingham, the Rt Rev David Urquhart, and the Bishop of Southwark, the Rt Rev Christopher Chessun.

State Opening of Parliament
The Prince of Wales delivers the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mr Williams grew up in Somerset and studied at Durham University.

He trained for ordained ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.

The bishop is married to Sarah and they have three sons.

They are also foster carers and are closely involved in the wider issues relating to the care of looked-after children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal