Service to mark 40th anniversary of liberation of the Falkland Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Service to mark 40th anniversary of liberation of the Falkland Islands

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 2:49 am
(PA)
(PA)

Veterans of the Falklands War are to attend a service marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

The Royal British Legion is inviting veterans, civilians and bereaved family members to a service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to remember the end of the conflict in 1982, after weeks of fighting.

A taskforce set sail from the UK three days after the Argentinian invasion, eventually involving almost 26,000 troops and 3,000 civilian crew.

A total of 255 British troops and three Falkland Islanders died, as well as 649 Argentinian military personnel.

On this day in 1982, British forces advanced on the capital of Stanley and enemy troops fled in disarray, with prime minister Margaret Thatcher informing the House of Commons the Argentinians had surrendered by 1015 BST.

A number of remembrance services have been held across the country to commemorate those involved.

On Sunday, members of the Tumbledown Veterans & Families Association, many of whom served in the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards, marched to the cenotaph on Blackpool promenade.

Nine men died at the Battle of Mount Tumbledown, overlooking Stanley, on June 13 and 14.

Crosses featuring pictures of the nine men were laid, some by relatives, at a memorial plaque close to the cenotaph.

A collection of portraits of seven veterans in Scotland was also revealed on Tuesday.

The Shadow Of The Brave, a 5ft steel sundial, modelled on the silhouette of veteran Bill McDowall, 61, kneeling and paying his respects to his fallen comrades, was also recently unveiled by Erskine, Scotland’s largest veterans’ charity.

Labour MP Dan Jarvis told the Commons that what followed the invasion was “74 days of extreme hardship, intense violence and unspeakable bravery”.

“It is right that we remember that collective sacrifice made 40 years on,” he said.

“Thirty thousand sailors, royal marines, soldiers, airmen and merchant mariners took the long voyage south. Tragically, 255 of them would not make the return journey home.

“Many thousands more still live with the mental and physical effects of that bloody struggle.”

Dan Jarvis
Dan Jarvis (Danny Lawson/PA)

Last week Boris Johnson paid tribute to British forces, saying they had achieved what “many thought was impossible”.

He went on: “We were fighting for the essential principle that the Falkland Islanders, like people everywhere, have a sovereign right to decide their own destiny and choose their own loyalty.

“As we look at the world today, we can see all too obviously how that principle is still in peril and still needs defending.

“There is always some dictator testing whether this country and our friends are really willing to stand up for that principle, which is the essential basis of a peaceful world.

“Forty years ago in the Falklands, our armed forces showed that we would stand up for what was right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal