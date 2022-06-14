Truss to do ‘whatever necessary’ to get Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss to do ‘whatever necessary’ to get Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner released

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 9:50 am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is working to secure the release of Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is working to secure the release of Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner (Victoria Jones/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has assured she will do “whatever is necessary” to secure the release of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

She told the families of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner the Government is “working flat out” to secure their release after their “sham” trial by a pro-Moscow proxy.

But Ms Truss was also forced to defend her previous support for Britons going to fight alongside the Ukrainian army, contrary to Foreign Office advice.

The Cabinet minister has held talks with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, amid suggestions a prisoner swap could be negotiated.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I will do whatever is necessary to secure their release.

“I’ve assured the families I will do what is most effective to secure their release and I’m not going to go into our strategy live on air.”

Chatham House session
Liz Truss has been in contact with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Chatham House/PA)

She did not rule out negotiating directly with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic that handed the sentences to the two men who were fighting for the Ukrainian army.

But she said the “best route” to their release is dealing with Kyiv, adding: “I can’t go into my discussions with the Ukrainians but I can assure the families we’re working flat out on this.”

The Russians were holding Mr Aslin, 28, originally from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and Mr Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire while claiming they are foreign “mercenaries”.

But Britain and their families argue they were legitimate members of the Ukrainian army who accordingly should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.

The two men have lived in Ukraine since before the invasion.

Ms Truss faced questioning for indicating in February, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, that she backed British nationals going to fight with Kyiv’s defending forces.

She had told BBC’s Sunday Morning programme it “is something people can make their own decisions about”.

“Absolutely, if people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that,” she added.

But other ministers did not back the idea, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said there were “better ways” for Britons to help.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said there are better ways for Britons to help Ukraine than travelling there to fight with its defence forces (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The official Foreign Office advice for Britons was also warning against all travel to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Ms Truss defended her previous remarks, saying: “We’ve always been clear that our travel advice is not to go to Ukraine and I was clear about that at the time.”

Reminded of her prior remarks, she insisted: “What I said though, is I also said the travel advice is not to go to Ukraine.”

