A&E waiting times stay the same as attendances increase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rate of people seen within four hours at Scotland’s emergency departments has remained the same as attendances have increased, new figures show.

In the week to June 5, 69.6% of the 27,846 people who went to A&E were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours, short of the 95% Scottish Government target, according to Public Health Scotland.

The rate remained the same from the previous week, while attendances rose from 26,953.

The number of people waiting more than four hours also increased, to 8,477 from 8,201.

Meanwhile the number of people waiting more than eight hours – 2,052 – and 12 hours – 602 – fell from the previous week’s figures.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Despite the continued pressure from the pandemic on hospitals and services, more than two-thirds of patients are being seen in our A&E departments within the four-hour target.

“We want people to get the right care in the right setting and for many A&E will not be the most suitable place for their healthcare need.

“People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E.

“Our new Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme, which is supported by £50 million of funding, looks to support the implementation of a range of measures to reduce A&E waiting times and improve patient experience, this includes alternatives to hospital-based treatment.

“Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK, outperforming those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years.”

But Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures are “dire”, adding: “If the outlook is this gloomy in high summer, it’s going to be even worse come winter.

“It’s appalling that almost 8,500 people – more than three in 10 – waited at least four hours to be seen, as we know this will lead to tragic and avoidable deaths.

“These figures highlight yet again how woefully inadequate Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid Recovery Plan is.

“In the words of an emergency consultant at Scotland’s largest health board this week ‘It’s hard to see how things can get any worse’.

“The crisis on our emergency wards is the product of dreadful workforce planning by the SNP – and it’s patients, along with dedicated frontline staff, who continue to pay the price for that.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was “missing in action”.

“The facts are clear – week in, week out this SNP government is taking no action to support A&E services.

“Thousands of Scots are languishing for hours and hours waiting for treatment, while Humza Yousaf comforts himself with spouting platitudes on the radio.

“The minister must realise that he is responsible for this deadly crisis and not a commentator.”