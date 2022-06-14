Plane suspected to be flying refugees to Rwanda lands at Wiltshire military base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plane suspected to be flying refugees to Rwanda lands at Wiltshire military base

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 3:02 pm
The plane is reported to be at Boscombe Down (PA)
The plane is reported to be at Boscombe Down (PA)

An aircraft which is believed to be taking the first refugees from the UK to Rwanda flew from Germany to Wiltshire on Tuesday morning.

The Boeing 767, registration EC-LZO, is owned by Spanish airline Privilege Style and flew from Dusseldorf to the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, ahead of its expected departure on Tuesday evening.

It landed at 9.52am under the flight number PVG689P, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar, and has since been pictured at MoD Boscombe Down.

The aircraft is 27 years old and capable of carrying around 200 passengers.

Just seven people are due to be on board the flight after a number were removed following legal challenges and reviews by the Home Office – of those seven, lawyers representing three are seeking an order to prevent their removal to Rwanda.

Privilege Style has been criticised for its involvement in the Rwanda programme, which sparked a protest outside its Spanish headquarters in Mallorca on Tuesday.

The demonstration by British charity Freedom from Torture saw protesters chant “stop the flights” and unveil a banner which read: “Privilege Style: Stop tearing families apart.”

Torture survivor and charity ambassador Kolbassia Haoussou said: “In the last week alone, people in the UK have made hundreds of calls and sent over 30,000 letters to airlines suspected of involvement in the UK Government’s cruel Rwanda scheme.

“Privilege Style thought they could ignore us, so we travelled to their headquarters in Mallorca to give them the message directly.

“Across the UK, everyone from people protesting in the streets to the heir to throne have spoken out against this neocolonial ‘cash for humans’ policy.”

The PA news agency has contacted Privilege Style for comment.

