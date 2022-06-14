Rwanda ‘committed to helping migrants sent from UK to build new lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rwanda ‘committed to helping migrants sent from UK to build new lives’

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 4:21 pm
The Desir Resort Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda where it is believed migrants from the UK will be taken when they arrive in Rwanda (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Desir Resort Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda where it is believed migrants from the UK will be taken when they arrive in Rwanda (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rwanda is committed to helping asylum seekers deported from the UK rebuild their lives in a new country, a spokeswoman for the government of the African state has said.

As the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Yolande Makolo said they did not believe that being sent to her country should be regarded as a “punishment” by the migrants.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kigali, she said Rwanda had entered into its controversial arrangement with the UK for “the right reasons”.

She said they expected to receive “thousands” of migrants over the lifetime of the partnership which will see the UK invest £120 million in growth and development in Rwanda as well as picking up the re-settlement costs.

People in the Rwandan capital, Kigali
TPeople in the Rwandan capital, Kigali (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Rwanda has a strong record of providing safety for those in danger. Tomorrow, when the first flight lands here in Kigali, the new arrivals will be welcomed and will be looked after and supported to make new lives here,” she said.

“We will provide support with their asylum applications, including legal support and translation services. We will provide decent accommodation and look after all their essential needs.

“Rwanda has a record of caring for refugees and welcoming migrants and will be able to provide not just a safe haven these people are looking for, but the opportunity to build new lives here and develop alongside Rwandans.”

Ms Makolo rejected a complaint by the Archbishop of Canterbury that the policy was “immoral”, insisting Rwanda wanted to help tackle the global migration crisis by undermining the activities of the people traffickers encouraging asylum seekers to make the dangerous Channel crossing.

“We don’t think it’s immoral to offer a home to people,” she said.

“We were doing this for the right reasons. We understand that there might be opposition to this but we are asking them to give this programme a chance because it’s a solution.

“There are not many solutions, people are suffering, the asylum system is broken and being taken advantage of by criminal gangs that exploit people making false promises.

London Summit on Family Planning
Rwandan President Paul Kagame (Carl Court/PA)

“People are risking their lives in these dangerous crossings, so something has to give and we are happy to be working on this solution with our UK partners.”

Some migrants have reportedly said they would rather kill themselves rather than be sent to country amid concerns over its human rights record under President Paul Kagame.

However Ms Makolo said such concerns reflected “misconceptions” about Africa which do not “reflect the reality”.

“We do not consider living in Rwanda a punishment … we do our best to provide a conducive environment for Rwandans to develop and for anyone else who comes to live here with us,” she said.

