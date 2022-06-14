Plan to override protocol has left businesses in doubt, says industry boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Plan to override protocol has left businesses in doubt, says industry boss

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 5:05 pm
Darragh Cullen has said plans to override the protocol have thrown business plans into uncertainty (Liam McBurney/PA)
Darragh Cullen has said plans to override the protocol have thrown business plans into uncertainty (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK Government’s legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol has plunged businesses back into uncertainty, a Co Tyrone business owner has said.

Darragh Cullen, managing director of Edge Innovate in Dungannon, said the feeling now is similar to the uncertainty and worry felt following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016.

Mr Cullen was speaking to the PA news agency after giving Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill a tour of his plant.

Edge Innovate design and manufacture diesel-powered mobile machines, used to help recycle waste, which are exported across the world.

Brexit
Darragh Cullen (left) shows Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (second left) around the factory floor of his plant (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Cullen described North America, Australasia, Europe and Great Britain as their biggest markets.

He said there was a lot of uncertainty and worry following the referendum around access to markets in Europe.

“Today feels a bit like that, there is a bit of deja-vu in terms of all the uncertainty that goes with is the protocol still going to exist, are we still going to have access to those markets,” he said.

“The protocol first and foremost, for the short term anyway, removed a lot of uncertainty in terms of giving us that ability to access both markets.

“It’s been working really really well so we can sell our goods into Britain and we can also sell our goods into the whole of Europe. There are no tariffs and there isn’t a lot of administration.

“In terms of importing components from Britain and from the EU, there is a bit more paperwork but it’s not anything that remains a challenge. We have been able to overcome that hurdle pretty easily.”

He said they are worried about the possibility of a trade war between the UK and EU.

“Those markets are hugely important, not just to Edge Innovate but to all the manufacturing companies in the sector and so many exporters across the north,” he said.

“We’re very worried about it, it just feels like it is the morning after the Brexit vote. It looks like the story is going to keep running and running but all the time, businesses are facing uncertainty and they’re going to ease back on investment, that’s going to cost jobs and it’s going to cost sales in export markets. It is a worrying time.”

There has been a mixed reception generally across the business sector to the new legislation.

FSB NI (Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland) has called on the UK and EU to work collectively to overcome the problems.

Head of FSB NI, Roger Pollen, said he is hopeful that a resolution to the dispute can be secured in order to help what he described as the “significant minority of small businesses that are struggling with aspects of the protocol”.

“We very much hope that a successful outcome will be achieved through dialogue rather than legislation and that it should be in a spirit of common purpose, rather than pure negotiation, which suggests a trade-off rather than focusing on getting the very best outcome,” he said.

“With so much at stake amid the continuing paralysis of politics at Stormont, it is essential that leaders in London and Brussels get laser-focused on fixing the issues as a matter of priority, as delay simply sees opportunity squandered and unnecessary damage inflicted.

“Whilst parts of the protocol are clearly working for sectors such as the dairy and meat processing industries, we need to ensure that it is reviewed and improved so that the significant minority of businesses that have been negatively impacted by it are no longer so disadvantaged.”

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the TUC (Trade Unions Congress) and NIC-ICTU (Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions) condemned the UK Government’s move, warning it will threaten the peace process in Northern Ireland and lead to a potentially damaging trade war.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Working people must not pay the price for this reckless move.

“The Government must drop this bill, honour the agreement they signed up to and put practical solutions ahead of posturing.

“Ministers need to get back around the table with the EU as soon as possible and come to an agreement that protects jobs, rights and the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Government must show that it respects international agreements to repair its now-trashed reputation as a trading partner.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal