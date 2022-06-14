£18m funding announced for free school meals for infants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£18m funding announced for free school meals for infants

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 6:33 pm
The funding per pupil for universal infant free school meals will increase, the Government has announced.

The move was announced as supermarkets and sports organisations said they would support poorer pupils across the country this summer in partnership with the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there would be an £18 million rise in infant free school meals funding.

He said the move was because “we know that more can be done in the face of rising costs”.

Mr Zahawi added that he had chaired a roundtable with representatives from supermarkets and sports organisations on Monday “because Government cannot act alone in how we support the most vulnerable”.

“I’ve seen some incredible support from organisations across the country for our Holiday Activities and Food programme, and I wanted to celebrate the action they are already taking in local communities to support disadvantaged children and their families. Together I have no doubt that we can do more,” he said.

The cost-of-living business tsar, founder of Just Eat David Buttress, was also at the meeting as Mr Zahawi called on organisations to do more to support the holiday scheme, which helped thousands of pupils in summer 2021 and was expanded in last year’s spending review.

The Government said that around £18 million of new funding for universal infant free school meals would help schools to “provide for the 1.25 million children in reception, Year 1 and Year 2 with a free, healthy and nutritious lunch, in recognition of the rising cost of living”.

Some organisations are already providing more community support and partnerships, with the organisers behind the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 tournament working with charities including the holiday activities and food programme to award tickets to selected children and families to attend their games.

The John Lewis Partnership has also committed £1 million to link local shops with the holiday activities and food programme – funding places at activity camps, trips, equipment and food.

The supermarket Morrisons has donated food to holiday clubs in Northumberland, while the Co-op has provided recipe boxes and 2,800 meals to poorer families in Dudley and Shropshire.

More than 600,000 children attended holiday activities and food clubs last summer, which are targeted towards those who are eligible for free school meals.

